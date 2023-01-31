McKeel Advances to 4A-10 Title Game; Auburndale loses

LAKELAND — McKeel entered the season having lost leading scorer Gavin Santos to graduation. The loss of Offensive production got even Worse when second-leading scorer Jacob DeJesus sustained a season-ending at the beginning of the season.

That’s where Calvin Steele comes in. The senior forward has emerged as the Wildcats leading scorer and scored three goals in the Wildcats’ 5-0 win over Tampa Chamberlain on Monday night at McKeel.

McKeel will play host to Tampa King in the Championship match at 7 pm on Wednesday.

Two of Steele’s goals came in the first half when he staked McKeel to a 2-0 lead. Jahir Villasenor and Zane Chisolm also scored in the first half.

