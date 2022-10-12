McIntosh, SD volleyball roster includes three sets of Sisters

MCINTOSH, SD (KFYR) – Sisters have a special bond. They’re our first friends, and usually, the one person who is completely honest with us.

In one small South Dakota town, that honesty between Sisters is having an impact on the volleyball court.

In McIntosh, SD, this year’s high school volleyball team includes three sets of sisters.

And the bond these Sisters have is stronger than anything their Coach has ever seen before.

On the volleyball court, communication is key. But for the McIntosh Tigers, much of that communication is done without speaking a word.

“Our team definitely has a connection,” said junior outside hitter Alonna Campbell.

A connection strengthened by seven sisters.

There’s Ava and Mya Hansen, Alonna and Josie Campbell, and the Lynch sisters, Cheyenne, Kaitlyn and Piper.

That’s seven sisters on one team.

“I feel like it’s just how it’s always been. One day someone mentioned the Sisters and I had to think about who the Sisters were,” laughed junior Ava Hansen.

“I’ve always had a sister with me,” observed junior Cheyenne Lynch.

Piper Lynch is the youngest; she’s just a seventh grader. This is her first time practicing with the varsity.

“I was really nervous,” Piper admitted.

Her Sisters calmed her nerves.

“We are very good at helping each other,” said Cheyenne.

“We definitely have a lot more confidence when we’re around people we know,” added Kaitlyn, a freshman defensive specialist.

“I think it makes them better teammates because they trust each other, and they always have each other’s back,” said McIntosh Head Coach Ashton Nehl.

And there’s a level of honesty between these sisters.

“Sometimes I get nervous because if it’s really bad, she’ll let me know and tell me the truth,” said eighth-grade setter Josie Campbell.

“If she has a bad set, I’ll definitely tell her she could have done better,” said her older sister Alonna.

“She kind of sticks her nose in everything but it’s nice sometimes,” said freshman Mya Hansen about her older sister, Ava.

“I think they’ll look back on these days and be like, ‘Oh, that was so much fun,'” said Nehl.

But for now, they’re focused on this season, and on getting better and enjoying every moment on the court with their teammates and sisters.

“It’s special because it’s your sister,” said Alonna.

