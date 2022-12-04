McIlroy Reveals ‘Brainwash’ Comment Started Norman Rift

When it comes to LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy has arguably been the most outspoken player about the Saudi-backed series. Back in February, they claimed LIV Golf was ‘dead in the water’ (opens in new tab)before admitting six months later that he may have “got it wrong” when it came to the Threat of LIV Golf.

McIlroy’s original comments weren’t Forgotten by the league’s CEO, Greg Norman, with the 67-year-old appearing to aim a dig in the Northern Irishman’s direction, using McIlroy’s own words that LIV was “dead in the water” against him in a social media post. Following the dig, the four-time Major Champion called for Norman to stand down from his post of CEO, so peace talks can begin with an “adult in the room”.

The pair have regularly been firing blows at one another throughout 2022, but it was a comment made by Norman, in which he accused McIlroy of being “brainwashed” by the PGA Tour, that reignited the controversy between the two. That’s at least according to the Northern Irishman in a long interview with the Sunday Independent and Paul Kimmage (opens in new tab).

Rory McIlroy during an interview ahead of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship

The World No. 1 has enjoyed a superb 2022 on the course

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the 33-year-old, the domestic began pre-COVID in February 2020. At the time, the Premier Golf League was a big talking point, with the Saudi-backed league offering players higher purses. However, McIlroy became the first player to say he “was out” (opens in new tab) and that the more he thought about it, the more he didn’t like it.

