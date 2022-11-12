McGuire family gets first taste of UK basketball at Rupp Arena

The story of the coal miner’s family and Kentucky basketball penned another chapter on Friday when the McGuire’s extended family attended UK’s 77-52 win over Duquesne Friday night at Rupp Arena.

“We started about 7 this morning, and Easton’s probably not stopped smiling since,” Mollie McGuire said of her 3-year-old son. “It’s been amazing getting to share this experience with him.”

The improbable experience began Oct. 22 when Kentucky was permitted to move its Blue-White exhibition from Lexington to Pikeville as a fund-raiser for eastern Kentucky flood victims. In attendance was Michael McGuire, still in his work clothes and covered in coal dust after a day at the mine.

A picture of McGuire and Easton was posted to social media where it quickly came to the attention of UK Coach John Calipari, himself a descendant of coal miners. In short order, the Coach had invited the McGuires to Rupp Arena for a game.

The immediate family – Michael, Mollie, Easton and 1-year-old Lynlee – chose the Jan. 28 games with Kansas for the VIP treatment Calipari promised. UK also arranged for the McGuires and their relatives to attend the Duquesne game on Friday. It was their first trip to Rupp Arena.

“It’s been a lot of fun just to see the Joy he’s getting out of all of it,” Mollie said of young Easton. “The shock that he actually received when he realized how tall Oscar (Tshiebwe) actually was beside him was probably the most Joy he’s had today.”

Kentucky basketball sent its team bus to pick up the family in Pikeville for transport to and from the game. At Rupp, they were allowed in the locker room, conducted a post-game press conference and Michael was even chosen to do the ‘Y’ in the KENTUCKY cheer.

“I couldn’t imagine there were that many people in there,” Michael said with a smile. “Especially on me being the shy guy that I am.”

This story isn’t about basketball, it’s about family.

“It’s shocking to know that someone like Coach Cal comes from the same thing as what we currently are. Michael’s dad was also a coal miner. So it’s a family thing for him as well,” Mollie said.

The story continues to gain momentum.

“The most shocking part was when we were notified it reached other countries,” Mollie said. “We’ve had a couple of people from Germany and Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands. We’ve had a couple of people from very far away reach out.

“We’re just a small eastern Kentucky family,” she said. “So just to see how it’s Touched people. Everyone’s been very touching for us and for Michael to see what it means just because he’s a good dad and we reassure him he’s appreciated all the time. But just all the kindness of everyone else has been very touching for us.”

There is still one more story to tell when the McGuires return to Rupp Arena for what promises to be a raucous encounter with Rival Kansas. But the question is how hard it will be to wait for Jan. 28 to roll around?

“It’s going to be hard to wait,” Mollie confessed. “But we actually start a Little League basketball with Easton next week. Monday’s his first practice, and I’m the Coach and I’m a little nervous. I’ve got nine 3- and 4-year-olds so it’s going to be hectic for us up until Christmas anyway with his Little League basketball and Michael’s swing shift schedule.

“So we’re we’re kind of glad we picked the game out in January so that we don’t have to miss anything for him,” she said. “But it’s gonna be hard to wait to come back because seeing how much he enjoyed being here has definitely been fun.”