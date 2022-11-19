McGuire and Soerense Named to MAC Volleyball All-Freshman Team

CLEVELAND – Kent State outside hitter Mackenzie McGuire and right side Mia Soerense were named to the seven-member Mid-American Conference All-Freshman Team, as the conference office announced its volleyball postseason honors on Saturday (Nov. 19).

McGuire led all MAC freshmen with an average of 3.01 kills per set and totaled a team-high 295 kills, which is the third most in program history by a freshman. She recorded double-digit kills in 15 matches, including a career-best 24 in back-to-back matches against Murray State and Charleston Southern during the third weekend of the season. McGuire went on to be named Marshall Invite MVP and MAC East Division Offensive Player of the Week for her stellar performance. She added 136 digs and registered three double-doubles.

Soerensen posted a .259 hitting percentage, which is the third-best all-time by a Golden Flashes freshman. The Lefty was third on the team with 198 kills and 54 total blocks. She recorded double-digit kills in nine matches, including a career-best 13 against Western Michigan.

