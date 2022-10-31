McGregor Hall is making a difference in Henderson, NC, through the arts

McGregor Hall is a Performing arts center in Henderson, North Carolina, that has been a prime destination for social, cultural, and educational interaction since it opened in 2016. It is the only theater in the state with over 500 seats that is staffed solely by volunteers. The hall is unique because it is one of the only theaters in the state to be privately funded, allowing for more creative freedom in the programming, and an assortment of musical artists as well as national touring plays from Broadway.

Henderson is also known for its 50-year tradition of local theater that was established with the Henderson Rec Players, a community group that started performing theater locally in the ’70s to pass down the tradition of theater. The Rec Players have been working with McGregor Hall since it opened in 2016 to bring theater to an even broader audience in Henderson. The Rec Players have been managed by McGregor Hall since late 2018 and are currently working through a huge anniversary season. Each play put on by the Rec Players features a cast composed predominantly of community members, allowing Residents to get involved and fall in love with the arts.

Mark Hopper, Chair of the Board at McGregor Hall, said that “the original vision was opportunity…Sam Watkins, whose brainchild this is, saw the loss of jobs within the community when two of our largest employers closed in the early 2000s, and he wanted the community’s citizens to have an opportunity that the current economic status would not allow.” This has morphed into a commitment to Revitalizing downtown Henderson; building McGregor Hall was a strategic commitment to help restore a community that had undergone serious economic challenges. “We are an economic catalyst, primarily. Theater by and for the community is our motto, and it always has been,” said Hopper.

McGregor Hall’s commitment to providing opportunities for all has turned into housing the community theater and offering children’s acting camps to teach life skills in a fun and creative environment. “There is almost no theater education within the county and the vast majority of our kids don’t have any access to theater. I had a dream to create a camp that would give an opportunity to everyone at every socioeconomic level,” said Hopper. Skills students learn in the theater beyond performing include creative problem-solving, communication, and time budgeting. And recently, McGregor Hall has begun experimenting with producing children’s theater productions during their regular season. This furthers the work McGregor Hall is doing to inspire the youth by giving them a way to perform and grow their love for art year-round in addition to their summer youth theater camps. “These kids come in with barely any confidence, and by the time they leave, they can speak on stage. It’s amazing to see the transformation of these children,” said John Wester, former board chair.

These youth performances further highlight what McGregor Hall is about; the theater is for everyone, regardless of age, race, or economic status. Hopper added, “arts and theater save lives. I’ve seen it many times; people come to the theater with nothing and seek community in the arts where they can be guided and supported in a helpful way to create an exciting opportunity for the town .” McGregor Hall also collaborates with Vance County Public Schools for the Arts Alive initiative, an annual Talent showcase in its sixth year. “Students from throughout the ten elementary schools [and] multiple secondary schools…present a huge Talent showcase in an American Idol style that Highlights 20 of the top student talents,” said Hopper. The program’s goal is to give students a way to showcase their unique talents and grow as a performer.

Hosting theater productions, concerts, and events that happen at McGregor Hall affect the city directly. The largest of these events are the regional and national dance competitions that happen between six to eight times a year, bringing thousands of Dancers from across the Nation to town, and money for local businesses. Wester said, “That has been tremendous for the community; it has millions and millions of dollars of impact on the local community.” The hope is that by bringing in events and people from outside of Henderson, businesses will do better and in turn, help the city as a whole. “Hotels do great, restaurants do great and ancillary businesses do well.” added Wester.

McGregor Hall is more than just a theater; it’s a community hub that provides opportunities for all. By working closely with the community, McGregor Hall has become a staple in Henderson and will continue to provide opportunities for residents to grow and learn through the arts. McGregor Hall showcases how a community working together in the arts can help Transform a community by improving jobs in the area, Revitalizing Henderson’s downtown area, and sharing the Joys of the arts with everyone.