McGrath’s Goal Gives Field Hockey a 3-2 OT Win at Muhlenberg

Next Game: at Montclair State University 9/7/2022 | 7:00 p.m Sept. 07 (Wed) / 7:00 pm at Montclair State University History

Allentown, PA (September 3, 2022) – Senior Caroline McGrath scored her second career goal giving the DeSales University field hockey team its second straight OT win over a local rival, 3-2, at Muhlenberg College on Saturday afternoon.

The Basics

Final Score: DeSales – 3, Muhlenberg – 2 (OT)

DeSales – 3, Muhlenberg – 2 (OT) Records: DeSales (2-0 overall), Muhlenberg (0-2 overall)

DeSales (2-0 overall), Muhlenberg (0-2 overall) DSU has now won two straight and four of the last five games vs. the Mules to improve to 4-3 in the all-time series between the two teams.

How it Happened

DeSales never trailed in this one as they took a 1-0 lead 3:31 into the second quarter senior Tyra Wingle’s first goal of the season is a pass from a fellow senior Catie McGrath .

first goal of the season is a pass from a fellow senior . Muhlenberg tied the game with just 55 seconds left in the first half as both teams headed to the locker room deadlocked at one.

Wingle got her second goal of the game, this time off a feed from first-year Jordyn Stong to make it 2-1 just 18 seconds into the second half.

to make it 2-1 just 18 seconds into the second half. Once again Muhlenberg had some late magic scoring with 41 seconds left in the third quarter tying the score at two.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter as the game moved into OT.

Just under the Midway point of the OT period, McGrath subbed in as the action pressed forward into the Offensive end.

Catie McGrath pushed the ball towards the cage and after it was tipped, her sister, Caroline had her first shot saved, but got control of her rebound and scored giving DSU the win with 4:18 left in the first OT period.

Top Bulldog Performers

Wingle now has 26 goals in her career, moving her into sixth place all-time.

Sophomore Kayla Yeatman made two saves and senior Sarah Peterson had a big defensive save in the win.

For the Foes

The Mules goals came from Katie Raab and Nicole Randazza.

Inside the Box Score

DeSales had a 22-11 advantage in shots and held a 9-4 edge in penalty corners

Up Next