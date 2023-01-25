McGlade’s go-ahead goal boosts Haverford – PA Prep Live

Ryan McGlade scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Haverford High defeated Conestoga, 2-1, in an ICSHL Central Division hockey game Monday night at the Skatium.

Owen Rabadam put the Fords ahead 1-0 in the first period and assisted on McGlade’s game winner. Haverford goalie Andrew Henderson had 28 saves.

West Chester East 5, Penncrest 3 >> Kain Walker netted a pair of goals and Scott Scranton scored once for the Lions.

Girls Swimming

Grace McBlain swam to first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle in Bonner & Prendergast’s 74-42 loss to St. Hubert.

Mia Fanelli won the 100 backstroke and Amaya Kelly placed second for the Pandas.

Boys Basketball

Jamir Anderson erupted for 26 points to lead Academy Park to a 76-63 win Monday night at Girard College.

Quadair Smith scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Knights, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 79, Bonner & Prendergast 60 >> The Lions won for the third time in four games against league competition. The Friars fell to 1-6 in the conference.

Girls Basketball

Simone Harvey paced Agnes Irwin School with 17 points in a 54-37 loss to Gloucester Catholic.

Gabrielle Seibert added seven points for the Owls.