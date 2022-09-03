McDonough’s Goal Lifts No. 12 UVA Field Hockey Over Temple 1-0

After starting the season with a pair of tough matches on the road against ranked opponents last weekend, the No. 12 The Virginia field hockey team returned to Charlottesville for its home opener on Friday. Behind a second quarter goal from Graduate midfielder Annie McDonough, UVA won the home opener against Temple 1-0 on Friday afternoon at the UVA Turf Field.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button