McDonell boys maintain top spot in Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The McDonell boys basketball team maintained its position atop the Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Macks (17-1) earned all seven first place votes for Division 5 to maintain the top spot in front of Heritage Christian (18-1), Wausau Newman (13-2), Central Wisconsin Christian (15-2) and Fall River (15-2).

De Pere (17-0, Division 1), Pewaukee (12-2, Division 2), Brillion (17-0, Division 3) and Howards Grove (16-1, Division 4) were the other top teams in their respective divisions . Eau Claire Memorial (14-3) moved up to sixth in Division 1 where Hudson is also receiving votes. Another Big Rivers team was also represented as River Falls received votes in Division 2. Fall Creek (13-2) was ranked eighth in Division 4 and enters Tuesday tied with McDonell for first in the Western Cloverbelt standings.

The McDonell girls moved into the Division 5 girls state poll as the Macks (15-3) are tied with Hillsboro (15-4) for 10th. Blair-Taylor (18-0) is first in Division 5 with Prairie Farm (18-0) second and Albany (19-0) third. Kettle Moraine (16-1, Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (17-1, Division 2), Freedom (16-1, Division 3) and La Crosse Aquinas (17-1, Division 4) were the top teams in their divisions.

Cadott received votes in Division 4.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell boys basketball stays unbeaten with win over Flambeau 12-19-22







