McDonald’s all-American basketball Nominees include 15 from the Austin area

McDonald’s all-American basketball Nominees include 15 from the Austin area

When it comes to basketball, no state balls better than Texas.

At least that’s the consensus of the evaluators who put together the nominees for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Games, which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston in March. Texas led the Nation with 93 Nominees for both the boys and girls teams, including 15 from the Austin area.

Joe Wootten, the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee chairman, said the organization’s games provide “a national platform to elevate and honor these players.”

More:Vandegrift boys top Round Rock, place the rest of District 25-6A on notice

“We’ve been doing this for over four decades and have seen some truly amazing kids come through this iconic program,” Wootten said in a press release. “That’s why this moment is so special…the history, Prestige and all that comes with it. These players are joining a long list of icons to be named Nominees to the games and it’s something that will never be taken away.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button