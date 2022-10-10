McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti win Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational – The Vicksburg Post

McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti win Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Published 9:55 am Monday, October 10, 2022

1 of 12

Tanner McDonald, Peyton Underwood and Dale Cagnolatti were behind heading into the final round of the Sixth Annual Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational.

They didn’t end that way.

The trio shot the low round in Sunday’s shamble format, 127, to easily wipe out a one-stroke deficit and win the tournament’s Championship flight going away.

McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti finished with a two-round total of 183 to beat the team of Chris Whittington, Gage Parker and Brady Ellis by five strokes at the Vicksburg Country Club.

John Halpin Caldwell, Jeff Harpole and Matt Bell finished third with a score of 192. They won a tiebreaker over Tyler Ingram, Karley Whittington and Joel Greer.

McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti shot a 56 in Saturday’s scramble round, while Whittington, Parker and Ellis shot 55 to take the early lead. In Sunday’s shamble round, however, McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti finished with a total of 127 — six shots better than Whittington, Parker and Ellis, and four ahead of the two third-place teams.

In a scramble, teams play the best of their three shots. In a shamble, teams play the best of three tee shots and then their own ball from that point. The top two scores on each hole count for the team total.

Seven three-person teams were in the Championship flight, and 22 participated in the tournament in all. After the first round the teams were separated into three flights and cash prizes were awarded to the winners of all three.

McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti also took home the Gene Allen Cup. The Trophy goes to the winning team and is named after the former Cooper High School football Coach and Red Carpet Bowl founder who passed away earlier this year.

The team of Tim Rodgers, Jim Darnell and Barry Breithaupt shot 65 in the scramble round and 141 in the shamble for a total of 206 and the Championship of the first flight.

Joe Barnes, Tommy Klauder and Richie Faulkner shot 209 to finish second.

In the second flight, Mike Dees, William Forbes and Ricky Campbell shot a 217 over the two days to beat Dustin Chamblee, Cliff Chamblee and Roger Futch by eight shots. The two teams entered the second round tied for first place, but Dees, Forbes and Campbell shot 148 in the shambles round to win by eight strokes.

The Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational is one of several events that the Red Carpet Bowl committee puts on each year, including the annual Red Carpet Bowl football game in August. Proceeds from the event go towards a Scholarship fund for local high school students.

In 2022, 15 students at Vicksburg High School, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy each received a $750 Scholarship from the Red Carpet Bowl.