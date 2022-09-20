McDaniel’s Dolphins explode, Lance-less 49ers won’t implode, Pickett looms in PIT

Back in March, I Predicted Miami would be the NFL’s Cinderella team in 2022. Earlier this month, I Predicted Miami would make the Playoffs for the first time in six seasons. And last week, I Predicted Miami would spoil Baltimore’s home opener because the Dolphins are simply better than the Ravens.

And yet, even with all of that, I, Captain of the 2022 Dolphins bandwagon, left Miami for dead in the third quarter on Sunday. When Lamar Jackson scampered 79 yards to paydirt to put the Ravens up 35-14, the game was OVER. Entering Week 2, teams trailing by 21-plus points in the fourth quarter were 0-710 since 2011, per NFL Research. But then Miami (2-0) hit a gear the franchise has lacked for years.

How about my guy Tua Tagovailoa?! Four fourth-quarter touchdown passes?!?! This is Tua! For the game, the third-year pro set career highs in touchdown throws (six), completions (36), passing yards (469) and quarterback rating (124.1). Tagovailoa’s always had the talent; now he has the coaching and play-calling of Mike McDaniel, who has instilled the 24-year-old with confidence. And of course, he also has that dreamy duo out wide.

Jaylen Waddle (11 catches, 171 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Tyreek Hill (11/190/2) are the second tandem in NFL history to each log 170-plus receiving yards and two touchdowns in the same game. The only other time this happened? Back in 1942, when Don Hutson and Andy Uram torched the Chicago Cardinals. Yeah, it’s been a while.

The Dolphins outscored the well-coached, buttoned-up Ravens 28-3 in the final quarter! Miami has world-class speed and Playmakers that put pressure on the defense — and brilliantly support Tua. Baltimore (1-1) lost despite a transcendent game from Jackson.