McCutcheon Named Assistant AD / Sport Development Coach, Will Start New Role in January
“I am excited for Hugh to start this new role in January,” said Coyle. “His guidance and proven leadership will benefit all of our coaches as we continue to work to provide a Holistic and world-class experience for our student-athletes. Hugh has had success at the Olympic and Collegiate level coaching both men and women, and I know he will be able to provide additional value to our programs starting in January. In the meantime, we will continue to do everything we can to support Hugh and his team as they finish the season.”
In addition to today’s announcement, Coyle also announced the search committee who will work to identify and hire Minnesota’s next head volleyball coach. The entire committee is listed below.
Mark CoyleDirector of Athletics (Hiring Authority)
Julie ManningDeputy AD/SWA (Committee Chair)
Tricia BudkeDirector of HR/Chief of Staff
JT Bruett, Director of Lindahl Academic Center
Stephanie DavisAssociate AD / Event Management
Susan Goldstein, Associate Professor Carlson School of Management
Katie Harms, Living Spaces Specialist, Podcaster & U of M Benefactor
Melissa MainesGeneral Manager of Women’s Basketball
Tim McCleary, Sr. Associate AD/Business Operations / CFO
Peyton Owens III, St. Associate AD/Leadership & Inclusion