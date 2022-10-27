McCutcheon Named Assistant AD / Sport Development Coach, Will Start New Role in January

Mark Coyle

Hugh McCutcheon

University of Minnesota Director of Athleticsannounced today that volleyball head coachwill transition into the newly-created role of Assistant Athletics Director / Sport Development Coach on Jan. 1, 2023. McCutcheon recently announced that this season would be his last coaching the Gophers, ending an 11-year campaign that was highlighted to date by two Big Ten titles and three trips to the NCAA Final Four.

“I am excited for Hugh to start this new role in January,” said Coyle. “His guidance and proven leadership will benefit all of our coaches as we continue to work to provide a Holistic and world-class experience for our student-athletes. Hugh has had success at the Olympic and Collegiate level coaching both men and women, and I know he will be able to provide additional value to our programs starting in January. In the meantime, we will continue to do everything we can to support Hugh and his team as they finish the season.”

In addition to today’s announcement, Coyle also announced the search committee who will work to identify and hire Minnesota’s next head volleyball coach. The entire committee is listed below.