McCray solar field hits annual goal | News Sun

KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s solar field is working as designed, with the field of panels on the former McCray Refrigerator site hitting their annual target in the first year of operation.

After a year that contained some lousy weather, lots of clouds and plenty of precipitation, the field still met its expected output.

The McCray Solar Power Generation Facility’s December report recorded 51,047 kilowatt hours of power collected — its worst month due to the heavy snow and cloud cover that blanketed the city through the month — but even despite that the field overall hits its mark.

About two thirds of the solar field is comprised of stationary, south-facing panels, while the other third closest to Main Street are single-axis tracking arrays that move during the day to track the sun as it moves through the sky. Those rotating panels generate about 25% more power day-to-day than their stationary counterparts.

Data began recording on Jan. 12, 2022, and at the one-year mark by Jan. 10, 2023, the field had generated 2,012,064 kilowatt-hours of power.

As the field was designed for an annual goal of 2 million kilowatt-hours annually, it hit the mark for its first full year of operation.

June was the best month this year, generating about 263,000 kilowatt-hours of power, followed by July at about 231,500 and May at just over 221,000.

In total, the solar field helped the city save more than $165,000 in electricity payments.

That figure is likely to increase next year, as power rates from Indiana-Michigan Power increased from 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour to 9.05 cents per kilowatt-hour in November.

The solar field was designed to cover about 85% of the Kendallville Wastewater Treatment Plant’s annual electricity needs.

In 2022, the city had a few months where solar generation from the field effectively zeroed out the monthly utility bill.

The field has higher potential, however, as evidenced by several down months plagued by bad weather.

The field underperformed expectations in March, April, May and July amid a mostly mild summer, as well as slightly under in August and September. Those months are usually the biggest generating months.

But the city played catch-up in the fall when solar production usually should wane but the region was hit by unusually warm and sunny conditions. October and November both exceeded norms by about 58,000 kilowatt-hours.

Representatives from field Developer Renewable Energy Systems in Avilla had previously said that months go up and down and annual generation is usually fair consistent for Northeast Indiana, plus or minus a few percent based on the weather.

The $2.52 million field was purchased with Mostly cash on hand — the city used $500,000 provided by the Kendallville Local Development Corp., $500,000 from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds — so the city only needed to borrow the remaining $220,000 is a short-term loan, accounting for just shy of 9% of the total project cost.

Kendallville had estimated that the solar field would save about $6.7 million on Utilities over the first 30 years of operation.

But since the city paid for the field with $2.3 million out-of-pocket, the power that’s being generated turns to savings gravy much sooner than if the city had to borrow for the full cost of the construction.

The city did have to raise its sewage rates this year, but financial consultants noted the rate increase was actually below the rate of inflation since the last hike and would have been slightly bigger without the solar field.

Electricity is a large expense for the wastewater treatment plant, but only makes up about 10% of the department’s annual budget.