McCoughtry’s USA Basketball comeback bid ends
Heading to Australia on Monday are Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Aliyah Boston, Diamond DeShields, Stefanie Dolson, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and NaLyssa Smith. All spent the week training in Las Vegas. Not making the trip are Natasha Howard, Aerial Powers, Kayla McBride, Katie Lou Samuelson and McCoughtry.
Kahleah Copper, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart will join the group in Australia after losing in the WNBA playoff semifinals.
“We want to be a team that plays with some really good pace,” US Coach Cheryl Reeve said. “I think every coach will sit here and tell you that. It’s one of the most annoying things coaches do, but I think making sure that our players understand what that means. It’s not a sometime sort of thing.”
If the WNBA Finals goes to five games, that could mean the US would be missing key players like A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum for its opening-round game against Belgium on Sept. 22.
McCoughtry, who played on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams, was trying to come back from a torn right ACL injury she suffered in 2021 when she played for the Las Vegas Aces. She played briefly with the Minnesota Lynx before they bought out her contract. She had seven points and three steals in a red-white scrimmage on Friday night.
