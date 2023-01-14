McCormick’s OT goal gives the Firebirds a 5-4 win over the Condors at Acrisure Arena

The Firebirds won again on Friday night, giving them 52 points on the season.

CV defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night in overtime by the final score of 5-4.

Jesper Froden (2x), John Hayden, and Jimmy Schuldt scored in regulation for the Firebirds while Max McCormick netted the game-winner just :45 into overtime.

With the win, Coachella Valley is now on a 10-game point streak.

Great catching up with @Evan_Pivnickthe voice of the @Firebirds who’s seen and called all of their success this season. We talked about Puck but also where EP got his awesome broadcast voice! The dude has some pipes! 🔥🐦🏒🥅🎙️@KESQ @TheAHL @FuegoFirebirds pic.twitter.com/Rg3fBPThYo — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 14, 2023

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds wrap up their six-game homestand on Monday, January 16th.

Puck drop is set for 3pm and you can watch LIVE on FOX-11.