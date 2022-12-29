McCollum recalls Michael Jordan moment: ‘Get the ball to Zion, get the f**k out of the way’

Eeven though Michael Jordan was a star from day 1 in the NBA, he didn’t start winning Playoff games by himself until 1989. That was the year in which Coach Doug Collins witnessed the first glimpses of the 6-ring player we all got to know and love. It happened at the1989 Eastern Conference First Round between the Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 5. Michael Jordan completed what we all know as ‘The Shot’ today, he showed the entire world how dominant he was and got a legendary quote from Collins after the game.

During the press conference next to Mike, a Reporter asked Doug what his call was on that last play that won the game. His response was: “That was, ‘get the ball to Michaeleverybody get the fuck out of the way’.” After saying those words, Michael Jordan couldn’t help but burst into laughter as the rest of the people inside the pressing room. It was a quote we didn’t think we would hear again until last Wednesday. There is a new player who inspired one of his teammates to say these exact same words due to how dominant he is in the game of basketball.

CJ McCollum channels his inner Doug Collins

Last Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a last-minute play where Zion Williamson scored the penultimate bucket of the game. He recovered the ball from a Wolves player and bullied himself to the basket. D’Angelo Russell was upset right after, he recognized Zion plays football in the NBA due to his powerful physique as nobody can stop him. Williamson ended that game with a career high 43 points and he is only improving. It’s pretty clear that the New Orleans Pelicans have a shot at the Playoffs this season thanks to him.

This is where that Doug Collins quote about Michael Jordan got recalled by one of Zion’s teammates, CJ McCollum. After the game, he was asked what the play calling was during that second half where Zion scored 33 of his 43 points. This is what he said: “We really had diverse play calling down the stretch. Give the ball to [Zion Williamson] and get the f**k out of the way.” We don’t know if he remembered that Doug Collins quote but it was Strangely similar. Zion will only keep improving this season and throughout his career, as long as he remains healthy.