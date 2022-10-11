McCollum back practicing for Siena men’s basketball – The Daily Gazette

After not playing during the team’s summer exhibition trip in Italy and missing the first batch of the team’s preseason practices, sophomore Javian McCollum has been practicing with the Siena men’s basketball team for the last several days.

“He’s back,” Siena head Coach Carmen Maciariello said Monday during an interview with The Daily Gazette.

McCollum is the Saints’ projected lead guard ahead of a season that starts Nov. 7 at Holy Cross. The 6-foot-2 sophomore missed court time in recent months following offseason dental work, but was medically cleared last week.

“So he’s back full, but at my discretion. I’m still letting him get acclimated,” Maciariello said. “He’ll start doing contact Friday.”

While he mostly served as a reserve last season, McCollum demonstrated great potential during his rookie college season. He averaged 6.7 points in 18.2 minutes per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 42.6% from 3-point range and 84.2% from the foul line, and his Offensive production is expected to grow with the increase in minutes and shots available to him this upcoming season.

Maciariello said McCollum is “still getting up to speed” after not competing in a team setting for several months. The guard’s strong skill set, though, has been on display in workouts.

“They made 75 of 100 from 3 the other day,” Maciariello said.

GREAT START

There’s still weeks to go before Siena’s season-opening game and plenty to figure out.

One solid development for the Saints, that counts as at least somewhat of a surprise?

“Killian Gribben is going to play right away,” Maciariello said.

A preferred walk-on who projects to become a Scholarship player as a sophomore, Gribben has quickly impressed Siena’s coaching staff. Maciariello said the 6-foot-10 native of Ireland should see time at the 4 and 5 as a freshman.

“He’s super coachable and super smart,” Maciariello said. “He really listens and understands.”

COMPETING FOR SPOTS

Siena’s closed scrimmages are set for Oct. 22 against Fairleigh Dickinson and Oct. 29 against New Hampshire.

Those scrimmages are chances for players to show they belong in the Saints’ rotation, but Maciariello said the team’s practice sessions are what he values ​​most in determining how minutes will be divided up when the season starts.

“These weeks are all about seeing who can do things the right way all the time,” Maciariello said of the preseason, which began Sept. 26 for the Saints.

Overall, Maciariello sounded impressed Monday with the way the Saints have approached their opening practices.

“There’s a great energy about this group,” Maciariello said, “and it’s been good to Coach that.”

