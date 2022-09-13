MCCC Gallery Hosts “Visual Arts Faculty Exhibition 2022” through October 19, 2022

West Windsor, NJ – The focus is on the Faculty at the first art show of the season at The Gallery at Mercer County Community College (MCCC), where the college’s own visual arts Faculty members have put their creations on display.

The “2022 MCCC Visual Arts Faculty Exhibit” runs through Wednesday, October 19. The community is invited to a reception on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm The MCCC Gallery is located on the second floor of the Communications Building on the college’s West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

According to MCCC’s gallery director, Lucas Kelly, the Faculty show is an opportunity for community members and students to view the work that MCCC Professors accomplish when they aren’t working with students.

“There is a distinction between the work we do in the classroom and the work we do outside the classroom,” said Kelly. “This exhibition allows students, colleagues and community members the opportunity to see the range of content that MCCC Faculty are currently investigating in their professional practice.”

The show features 15 works by the college’s full-time and Adjunct visual arts Faculty members. All exhibited work is current portrays the range of styles and formats present among MCCC’s faculty.

Among the participating Faculty members are Michael Chovan-Dalton, Lucas Kelly, Yevgeniy Fiks, Kyle Stevenson and Paul Mordetsky.

Gallery hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, and Wednesdays from noon to 7 pm For more information about this and other exhibits at the MCCC Gallery, visit mccc.edu/gallery. For more information about Fine Arts at Mercer County Community College visit https://www.mccc.edu/catalog/vis_afa.shtml.

– – – – – – – – – – –

The Gallery at MCCC

Other News

MCCC Home Page