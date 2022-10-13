MCCC Annual Golf Classic for Scholarships to Take Place Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Trenton Country Club

There is still time for friends to support Mercer County Community College Scholarships for students. Visit mccc.edu/golf to learn more!

West Windsor, NJ – Due to Hurricane Ian, the Mercer County Community College on the 31stSt The Annual Golf Classic for Scholarships has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 2 at the Trenton County Club in West Trenton, NJ. Registration and breakfast begin at 9 am, with a shotgun start at 10 am Golf is followed by an Awards lunch at 2:30 pm

Registration for the tournament is now closed; however, friends of MCCC athletics can still support student scholarships by making a donation online at www.mccc.edu/golf.

The MCCC Vikings have a long history of success in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 19 and national tournaments. The college’s storied sports legacy includes 14 national titles; close to 250 student-athletes have earned All-American honors. A number of professional athletes have launched their professional careers at MCCC with the help of a Foundation scholarship.

Haldeman Auto Group is the tournament’s lead sponsor. Other sponsors for the event include:

Homasote and PFM Asset Management (Front Nine Sponsors); Bank of Princeton and Spiezle Architectural Group (Back Nine Sponsors); CBIZ Borden Perlman, Clarke Caton Hintz, Conover Building Maintenance, Dave Fraytak, FastSigns Lawrenceville, Fowler Family, Harrison-Hannett, PC, IBEW Union Local 269, Jammin’ Crepes, Rivertan Risk Management, John Simone, Stark & ​​Stark (Tom Onder and Allent Silk), Sterling Title Agency, TESU, Universal Display Corporation and William Penn Bank (Hole Sponsors); Suplee, Clooney & Company (Breakfast Sponsor); Hibbert Group (Lunch Sponsor); Imbue Creative (Golf Cart Sponsor), Herring Properties, Xpand and Princeton Air (Viking Sponsors); Primo Hoagies, Mercadien and Aamir A. Rehman and Hina Z. Ghory Charitable Fund (Beverage Cart Sponsors).

The tournament committee continues to welcome donations. More information is available at www.mccc.edu/golf.

MCCC Foundation

Vikings Athletics

Donate Now

Return to Current News

MCCC Home Page