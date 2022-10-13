MCCC Annual Golf Classic for Scholarships to Take Place Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Trenton Country Club

There is still time for friends to support Mercer County Community College Scholarships for students. Visit mccc.edu/golf to learn more!

West Windsor, NJ – Due to Hurricane Ian, the Mercer County Community College on the 31stSt The Annual Golf Classic for Scholarships has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 2 at the Trenton County Club in West Trenton, NJ. Registration and breakfast begin at 9 am, with a shotgun start at 10 am Golf is followed by an Awards lunch at 2:30 pm

Registration for the tournament is now closed; however, friends of MCCC athletics can still support student scholarships by making a donation online at www.mccc.edu/golf.

The MCCC Vikings have a long history of success in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 19 and national tournaments. The college’s storied sports legacy includes 14 national titles; close to 250 student-athletes have earned All-American honors. A number of professional athletes have launched their professional careers at MCCC with the help of a Foundation scholarship.

Haldeman Auto Group is the tournament’s lead sponsor. Other sponsors for the event include:

Homasote and PFM Asset Management (Front Nine Sponsors); Bank of Princeton and Spiezle Architectural Group (Back Nine Sponsors); CBIZ Borden Perlman, Clarke Caton Hintz, Conover Building Maintenance, Dave Fraytak, FastSigns Lawrenceville, Fowler Family, Harrison-Hannett, PC, IBEW Union Local 269, Jammin’ Crepes, Rivertan Risk Management, John Simone, Stark & ​​Stark (Tom Onder and Allent Silk), Sterling Title Agency, TESU, Universal Display Corporation and William Penn Bank (Hole Sponsors); Suplee, Clooney & Company (Breakfast Sponsor); Hibbert Group (Lunch Sponsor); Imbue Creative (Golf Cart Sponsor), Herring Properties, Xpand and Princeton Air (Viking Sponsors); Primo Hoagies, Mercadien and Aamir A. Rehman and Hina Z. Ghory Charitable Fund (Beverage Cart Sponsors).

The tournament committee continues to welcome donations. More information is available at www.mccc.edu/golf.

Student-athletes who volunteered at last year’s MCCC Golf Classic included, from left, baseball players Xavier Delgado, Jarrett May, Matt Ervolina and Josearmando Diaz. After winning Region 19 and East District titles in the spring, the MCCC baseball team earned a fourth place finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in Enid, Okla.

