McCaslin, Chapin, and Barker Receive All SWC Volleyball Recognition

The 2022 All Southwest Conference volleyball teams were announced this week. Broken Bow had three players receive recognition from the conference. Halle McCaslin was a 2nd team all conference selection. McCaslin led Broken Bow in Kills this season with 240. Maren Chapin and Hannah Barker each received all conference Honorable mention. Chapin led the team in assists this season with 331 and was team leader in blocks with 36. Barker was second on the team in total blocks with 29 and was second on the team in kills with 132. (Stats taken from MaxPreps.com)

2022 All Southwest Conference Volleyball

First Team

Mattie Kamery – Minden

Clara Evert – Gothenburg

Emily Cornwell – Gothenburg

Bailey Rogers – Minden

Marlee Ervin – Ogallala

Ashlyn Richeson – Gothenburg

Bradie Medina – Holdrege

Second Team

Halle McCaslin – Broken Bow

Myla Emery – Minden

Sloane Beck – Minden

Taryn O’Hare – Gothenburg

Cameryn Goochey – Ainsworth

Kori Rippen – McCook

Avery Hurlbert – Holdrege

Honorable Mention

Blair Brennan – Cozad

Tayden Kirchner – Ogallala

Maren Chapin – Broken Bow

Dakota Stutzman – Ainsworth

Kinsie Land – Minden

Kinsey Buechle – Valentine

Emily VanBorkum – Ogallala

Hannah Barker – Broken Bow

Kynlee Strauser – Gothenburg

Gracelyn Wiemers – McCook

Southwest Conference Coach of the Year – Bryson Mahlberg of Gothenburg