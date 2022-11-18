McCaslin, Chapin, and Barker Receive All SWC Volleyball Recognition
The 2022 All Southwest Conference volleyball teams were announced this week. Broken Bow had three players receive recognition from the conference. Halle McCaslin was a 2nd team all conference selection. McCaslin led Broken Bow in Kills this season with 240. Maren Chapin and Hannah Barker each received all conference Honorable mention. Chapin led the team in assists this season with 331 and was team leader in blocks with 36. Barker was second on the team in total blocks with 29 and was second on the team in kills with 132. (Stats taken from MaxPreps.com)
2022 All Southwest Conference Volleyball
First Team
Mattie Kamery – Minden
Clara Evert – Gothenburg
Emily Cornwell – Gothenburg
Bailey Rogers – Minden
Marlee Ervin – Ogallala
Ashlyn Richeson – Gothenburg
Bradie Medina – Holdrege
Second Team
Halle McCaslin – Broken Bow
Myla Emery – Minden
Sloane Beck – Minden
Taryn O’Hare – Gothenburg
Cameryn Goochey – Ainsworth
Kori Rippen – McCook
Avery Hurlbert – Holdrege
Honorable Mention
Blair Brennan – Cozad
Tayden Kirchner – Ogallala
Maren Chapin – Broken Bow
Dakota Stutzman – Ainsworth
Kinsie Land – Minden
Kinsey Buechle – Valentine
Emily VanBorkum – Ogallala
Hannah Barker – Broken Bow
Kynlee Strauser – Gothenburg
Gracelyn Wiemers – McCook
Southwest Conference Coach of the Year – Bryson Mahlberg of Gothenburg