McCARTNEY ADVANCES IN GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT

By: Joe Shouse, Sports Writer

The Northwest Ohio Division II golf Sectional recently featuring area schools including Wayne Trace, Antwerp and Paulding. To advance in tournament play a team must finish in the top three. Individually, if a participant is not a member of a top three team they can advance as well if they are one of the top three finishers. Unfortunately, none of the county schools advance with Wayne Trace coming up a little short in fourth place.

However, Antwerp’s McCartney Lucas advanced with an 88 good for an overall fourth-place finish. As a team the Archers finished eighth.

Paulding did not have a complete team but was represented by freshman Delaney Dachenhaus who completed the day with 130.

Wayne Trace: Riley Daeger 90; Anna Miller 100; Kristin Wannemacher 105; Raegan McGarvey 105 and Brenna Parker 105. Daeger, Miller and Wannemacher are seniors, Parker a junior and McGarvey a freshman.

Antwerp: McCartney Lucas 88; Melanie Mills 113; Isabelle Litzenberg 124; Jill Magoulas 133; Kahlea Shook 132. The Panthers have two Seniors in McCartney and Mills with Litzenberg, Magoulas, and Shook representing the junior class.

Team standings: 1. Van Buren (359); 2. Hicksville (371); 3. Napoleon (382); 4. Wayne Trace (400); 5. Miller City (424); 6. Tinora (436); 7. Patrick Henry (444); 8. Antwerp (457); 9. McComb (460); 10. Edgerton (465); and 11. Ayersville (488).

