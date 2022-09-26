McBroom to Chair the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M Director of Athletics Michael McBroom has been selected to serve as chair of the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2022-23 campaign.

In his role as chair, McBroom will lead a group that is responsible for the successful execution of the Division II Men’s Basketball Championship. The committee develops policies and procedures to administer the Championship in an efficient and orderly manner.

Committee members also chair the regional Advisory committees (RAC), oversee selections to national Championships and serve as the NCAA representative during preliminary-round competition and Championship finals.

McBroom has led the Department of Athletics since May of 2006 where he has turned West Texas A&M into one of the premier programs in the nation, the 2021-22 campaign marked the fourth straight and sixth overall time that WT has finished inside of the Top- 10 including the third straight inside of the Top-5.

2022-23 marks McBroom’s fourth year on the men’s basketball committee as he also served on the NCAA Division II Football Committee from 2013-17 including one year as the chair.