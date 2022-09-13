McAllister helps put Marshall ‘on the map’ as Miss Volleyball finalist

When the list of Miss Volleyball Finalists comes out, a roster full of outside hitters and middle blockers from some of the biggest schools in the state is expected.

Certainly not a libero from Marshall.

But that’s just how impressive Ella McAllister has been in her career.

McAllister is the first player from Marshall to be up for Miss Volleyball − an award given to the top senior player in the state. And, she is the only libero among the top 10 finalists, which were announced last week.

“Usually, it’s all outside hitters with the big numbers,” McAllister said. “I think being a libero, it’s harder to get noticed, in general, and to win this award. … If you do get noticed as a libero, you are doing something right.”

Marshall Coach Bre Johnson is excited that one of her players is getting some attention as the Redhawks have won five districts in a row and have been among the best teams in the region during that span.

“I don’t believe anyone from Marshall has ever been a top 10 for Miss Volleyball, so this is huge,” Johnson said. “I have Nominated kids in the last couple of years, but we didn’t get the looks. But people are starting to figure out who we are. Her being a finalist puts Marshall on the map.

“We have had some good teams the past couple of years and all of those girls have helped us get to this point. When I heard she was a finalist, I immediately texted some of my alumni and said thank you for your efforts, because they are as much a part of this as she is.”

The 5-foot-6 McAllister is coming off a First-Team All-State selection a year ago. She’s helped her team to back-to-back league titles and regional appearances the past two seasons, going 33-8 as a sophomore and 27-19-1 as a junior.

Her play in the postseason is what has earned her notice.

“She is fast. She reads the ball very well. She sees things before other people see it,” Johnson said. “She will run 30 feet and jump in front of somebody else and play a ball because she knows what’s going to happen next. She’s really good at that anticipation piece. We have won districts and we have played in a lot of big tournaments the last two years and it seems like every time, there is a Coach saying, ‘Who is that kid?’ And I think that has helped her get noticed.”

An all-league choice in the Interstate 8 Conference and an Enquirer All-Area selection as well in 2021, McAllister finished last year with 552 digs for an average of 5.01 digs per set.

Hearing the news that she is in the running for the prestigious award was exciting and daunting at the same time.

“It’s really cool to be in that top 10 group, a real honor,” McAllister said. “I was hoping something like this would come, but it was up in the air until it was announced. But when it was announced, I was excited.

“It makes this year a bit different. Everybody is going to be looking at me as a Miss Volleyball finalist. Me and my teammates know there will be some pressure on us because of that. But, all we can do now is try and go out and win as much as we can as a team and go out and try to win this award for the school.”

McAllister is getting recruited at the next level in both volleyball and soccer. She says she is leaning toward playing volleyball and also has a dream of where she might play after her older brother, Ezra McAllister, earned a football scholarship to play at Vanderbilt two years ago.

“It would be sweet to get down near Nashville to be able to play near my brother,” McAllister said, as she hopes to get offered by Division I schools Belmont University and Lipscomb University. “He has always been there for me. He has really helped with the recruiting part, since he went through it, too. He has always been someone I could talk to about this kind of stuff and it would be great if we could play college near each other.”

