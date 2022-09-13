McAllister helps put Marshall ‘on the map’ as Miss Volleyball finalist

When the list of Miss Volleyball Finalists comes out, a roster full of outside hitters and middle blockers from some of the biggest schools in the state is expected.

Certainly not a libero from Marshall.

But that’s just how impressive Ella McAllister has been in her career.

McAllister is the first player from Marshall to be up for Miss Volleyball − an award given to the top senior player in the state. And, she is the only libero among the top 10 finalists, which were announced last week.

“Usually, it’s all outside hitters with the big numbers,” McAllister said. “I think being a libero, it’s harder to get noticed, in general, and to win this award. … If you do get noticed as a libero, you are doing something right.”

Marshall libero and 2022 Miss Volleyball finalist Ella McAllister practices on Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022.

Marshall Coach Bre Johnson is excited that one of her players is getting some attention as the Redhawks have won five districts in a row and have been among the best teams in the region during that span.

“I don’t believe anyone from Marshall has ever been a top 10 for Miss Volleyball, so this is huge,” Johnson said. “I have Nominated kids in the last couple of years, but we didn’t get the looks. But people are starting to figure out who we are. Her being a finalist puts Marshall on the map.

