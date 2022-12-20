MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ gives a sneak peek of star soccer player Cho Gue Sung’s home!

Anticipation is growing for the next Episode of MBC‘s’I Live Alone,‘ featuring the star soccer player Cho Gue Sungwho gained global fame for his good looks during the 2022 World Cup.

On December 20, ‘I Live Alone’ uploaded the preview of the 475th Episode that will be aired soon. In the preview, Cho Gue Sung went on to reveal his daily life after returning from the World Cup, along with his clean home where he lives alone.

The trailer for the next Episode especially garnered much attention as it showed the star soccer player in the most natural environment ever as he is seen waking up with messy hair and hugging his favorite cuddle stuffed animal.

After waking up and washing up, Cho Gue Sung displays his stunning visuals and perfect body.

Furthermore, Cho Gue Sung divulged his rigorous workout routine on ‘I Live Alone,’ emphasizing that he must stay disciplined and remain focused on training for the upcoming season.

Later in the preview video, Cho Gue Sung is seen meeting his nephews and showing his affection towards them.

Many fans are looking forward to seeing the various charms of the soccer player that wasn’t seen at the soccer stadium.

Netizens commented, “He’s handsome, takes good care of himself, and he cares for his nephews. He’s really perfect…” “He’s good-looking even when he just woke up,” “All that’s left is for me to move in his house,” “He doesn’t need to do anything, his face is enough to watch ,” “I can’t wait until Friday,” and “I am going to watch this episode for sure.”

Other fans took notice of his duck doll and commented, “That duck is so blessed,” “I want to be that duck,” “This is the first time I wanted to be a stuffed animal,” and “I am so envious of that duck doll.”