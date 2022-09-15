Mbappe’s Unexpected reaction after Messi’s goal surprised everyone

September 15, 2022, 08:50 hs

It took more work for Paris Saint-Germain than they expected, but they won their second UEFA Champions League gameweek, in a tough match against Maccabi Haifa, in Israel.

Lionel Messi has not tired of making history by breaking records in Europe, with his last goal in the Champions League, the Argentine has already scored 126 goals and is 14 behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally.

if you want to the Adidas Argentina Men´s World Cup Jersey Messi #10. Buy here

More related news:

Lionel Messi’s Shocking new role in PSG, according to French media

The Incredible reception that Lionel Messi had in the Champions League

A great play by Kylian Mbappe led to Messi’s amazing goal, which made it 1-1 on the scoreboard. After the Argentinian scored the goal, Mbappe ran to celebrate with Lionel, with a smile on his face, unable to hide his joy.

Lionel Messi, more focused than ever

He is the star of Paris Saint-Germain, and also of the Argentine National Team. The Argentine fans are happy and excited, because they see that with Messi they are favorites to lift the World Cup in Qatar. In the group of Argentina, we find Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.