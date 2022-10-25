Mbappe’s surprising reaction to Lionel Messi’s Wonder goal in the Champions League

October 25, 2022, 14:29 hs

It is not a surprise to anyone and even so it is still striking. Paris Saint-Germain is winning and having fun against the humble, but strong side, the Israel team Maccabi Haifa.

The match corresponds to the penultimate match, that is, day 5, of the group stage of the most difficult tournament at club level, the UEFA Champions League.

The three forwards of the Trident are shining, but Lionel Messi, as always, is one point above both. Lionel Messi’s two goals show why Lionel is the best footballer in the world, and Mbappe’s reaction left nothing to be desired.

Kylian Mbappe was on the ground at the moment that Messi amazed the entire stadium and scored his great goal, hitting the ball with the outside of his foot. The French striker immediately stood up and ran towards Messi to hug him and congratulate him on his masterpiece.

The stadium’s reaction to how their team shines:

It is not for less, Kylian Mabppe, Lionel Messi and Nemar Jr are Shining in a way that has never been seen, or at least, not of them 3 together. The Parc Des Princes was a total party from start to finish of the game. All the players were chanted and praised.