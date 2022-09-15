Mbappe’s reaction to Messi’s goal in the Champions League surprised everyone

Mbappe’s reaction to Messi’s goal in the Champions League that caused surprise

September 14, 2022, 2:45 p.m

Lionel Messi does not stop making history in Europe and in the world, this season he only needed to score in the Champions League and he was able to sell the defense of Maccabi Haifa. The Argentine managed to finish a great play by Mbappe.

Despite the difficulties that the Israeli team presented to the almighty Paris Saint-Germain, Messi expanded his list of victims, or Champions League teams that have suffered at least one goal from the Argentine.

A brilliant move from Mbappe was enough for the Argentina Captain to add a goal to his extensive collection at Europe’s biggest tournament, the French star was very happy and relieved when Messi scored.

Lionel Messi, at his best level for Qatar 2022

He is the star of Argentina and also the star of PSG, he already has five goals in all competitions, in addition to seven assists. Statistics that confirm that Messi is at his best level, at least since he came to France.