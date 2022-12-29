Mbappe scores winning goal for PSG in comeback match, says he will ‘never’ get over World Cup Heartbreak

After losing the FIFA final match against Argentina earlier this month, ace forward Kylian Mbappe is back with a bang. Making a comeback in the Paris St-Germain side against their match against Strasbourg, Mbappe snatched a win over the Rival club with his late penalty. This was his first game after the World Cup final. Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final and buried his penalty in the shoot-out as the French team fell to a Lionel Messi-inspired defeat against Argentina in the final match in Qatar just ten days ago.

On Wednesday, the French ace forward netted a late penalty for PSG against Strasbourg. Earlier in the game, Brazilian superstar Neymar was dismissed after two yellow cards were given to him in less than 90 minutes. In the 94th minute, Mbappe burst into the box before being dragged down. The match referee swiftly pointed to the spot, and the forward tucked his go-ahead penalty past a sprawling goalkeeper to give the Ligue 1 leaders a 2-1 win over the 19th-placed side.

After the match, Mbappe said he will never get over the disappointment of losing the World Cup final. Speaking on the sidelines of the PSG match, Mbappe said: “I think I’m never going to get over it,” Mbappe said, speaking 10 days after he scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina which the South Americans won in a penalty shootout.

Talking about his comeback in the PSG club, Mbappe said: “As I said to my teammates, there is no reason why the club should pay the price for the failure of the national team, they are two very different situations.” Messi, who is still in Argentina, missed the opening game against Strasbourg on Wednesday and will also miss the trip to Lens on Sunday.

Messi-Mbappe rivalry

Ahead of Mbappe’s comeback, Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier reportedly said that there is no rift between ace forward Lionel Messi and teammate Mbappe after their face-off in the World Cup final. Messi won his country’s World Cup title with Argentina after they beat France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw.

While Messi scored twice, Mbappe became the second player in history to score a hat trick in the men’s World Cup final. But his contribution went in vain.

This world cup, Mbappe won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals, 8 goals, and 2 assists. Messi finished second with seven goals, while his compatriot Julian Alvarez and Frenchman Olivier Giroud finished third.