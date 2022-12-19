Mbappé scored more goals but Messi keyed a third World Cup for Argentina, visualized

The seven goals Lionel Messi scored in Qatar over the past month helped propel Argentina to its third World Cup. Those goals, two of them in the final, helped Messi win the Golden Ball as the best World Cup player. Messi fell one short for the Golden Boot, the Trophy awarded to the tournament’s top goal scorer. Kylian Mbappé earned the trophy, with eight goals in a record-breaking World Cup: 172 goals in 64 matches. The French striker had a hat trick in the final, but it was not enough to beat Argentina.

Top goal scorers in World Cup history

Messi’s seven goals, four on penalty kicks, over seven appearances in this World Cup, lifted him to fourth on the event’s all-time list of top scorers. Mbappé, only 23 and playing in his second World Cup, already has 12 goals, placing him among the most prolific scorers in the event’s history.

This tournament, Messi also became the top goal scorer in Argentina’s World Cup history, surpassing Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 10 goals in three World Cups, and Diego Maradona, who had eight goals in four World Cups.

The top goal scorers in Qatar

France’s Olivier Giroud and Argentina’s Julián Álvarez also benefited from Messi and Mbappé’s performances. They both had four goals apiece in Qatar, although none in the final.

Goals by tournament phase

Messi scored in every game in the knockout stage, including two goals in the final. Mbappé, though, scored during the group stage, France’s round-of-16 match against Poland and the final against Argentina to take the match to the penalty shootout, in which France fell short 4-2.

