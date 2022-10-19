Mbappé, Salah, Haaland… how much does each goal cost?

The Champions League, the biggest football competition in the world, is advancing in its 2022/23 season and the company Odds Scanner has drawn up a list of the top scorers that are already Emerging in the league, as well as an assessment of who offers the best cost-per-goal ratio.

Taking into account the players who have scored four or more goals to date, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is the cheapest goalscorer, as each goal (four in total) costs 875,000. In second place is Napoli striker Giacomo Raspadori, whose four goals cost less than €1.2m. Erling Haaland, the Champions League’s top scorer to date, drops to fifth place as his five goals cost nearly €4.5m each.

However, it is Kylian Mbappé who takes, as expected, the title of most expensive scorer in the Champions League. With a salary of more than 90 million euros, the Frenchman’s four goals have cost almost 23 million euros each, a figure that exceeds Haaland’s annual salary (22.2 million euros).

Place Player Club Goles Sueldo Anual Coste por gol 1 Bellingham Dortmund 4 3,500,000 875,000 2 Raspador Naples 4 4,630,000 1,157,000 3 Salah Liverpool 5 18,200,000 3,640,000 4 Lewandowski Barcelona 5 19,500,000 3,900,000 5 Haaland Man. City 5 22,240,000 4,448,000 6 Said Bayern 4 20,000,000 5,000,000 7 Mbappé PSG 4 90,910,000 22,727,000

Most assists of the season

When it comes to the players who have helped their teammates score the most, the list changes somewhat, not least because the top three assist makers this season have not scored a goal so far. Napoli striker Kvaratskhelia and Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka are the standouts on the list, with two goals each so far.

1. João Cancelo (Manchester City): 4 assists – 0 goals

2. Diogo Jota (Liverpool): 4 assists – 0 goals

3. Di Maria (Juventus): 3 assists – 0 goals

4. Quartz khelia (Napoli): 3 assists – 2 goals

5. In Angui (Napoli): 3 assists – 1 goal

6. Goretzka (Bayern Munich): 3 assists – 2 goals