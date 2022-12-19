mbappe: Fans convinced Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick goal against Argentina should not have stood, read here

The 23-year-old Frenchman had another outstanding performance on the grandest platform.

With ten minutes left, they saved France from defeat by scoring twice to send the match into overtime. After that, Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead again, but Mbappe was able to score his third goal thanks to a late penalty. With his second penalty of the evening, the Paris Saint-Germain star made no mistakes, leveling the score at 3-3 after 120 minutes.

Mbappe followed England great Sir Geoff Hurst as the second player ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. They successfully converted his penalty during the tense shootout. However, teammates Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni couldn’t maintain their composure, and Argentina won the 4-2 Shootout to claim the title of world champions.



However, astute supporters contend that Dayot Upamecano’s handball during the build-up should not have allowed Mbappe’s hat-trick goal to stand. Before falling to Mbappe, the ball looked to contact Upamecano’s raised hand during a Coman corner.

Then, Mbappe moved the ball to his preferred right foot and fired a powerful effort goalward. Gonzalo Montiel blocked the shot with his hand, giving up the penalty.

One supporter proclaimed that he never wants to hear the notion that Argentina didn’t deserve to win again. Before Mbappe’s Strike that earned him a penalty in the 117th minute, there was an obvious handball. Never should have let it stand. Another person asked how didn’t nobody notice that back then?

FIFA World Cup final: All the Awards Messi, Mbappe and others received FIFA World Cup final: All the Awards Messi, Mbappe and others received A dream comes true Lionel Messi’s Ultimate dream has finally come true as Argentina beat France 4-2 in penalty Shootout to clinch World Cup 2022. A tragic end for another On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe almost became the tragic hero. His Hattrick could not save France from losing the final match. Awards While Mbpabbe won the Golden Boot for his 8 goals, Messi was awarded the Golden Ball. Here’s who received what. Golden Boot award Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe’s third goal gave him the World Cup Golden Boot, angering Messi’s supporters. Along with winning the World Cup and his Golden Ball award, Messi would have won the prize. They stole Messi’s Golden Boot, a Messi supporter claimed.

Fans contend that Messi’s second goal should have been disallowed, though. For a brief second, the linesman raised his flag, creating the impression that the attempt might be ruled offside. However, when TV images showed that Martinez had in fact been onside in the build-up, the goal—which defender Jules Kounde almost blocked off the line—was allowed to stand.

However, several supporters feel that the goal back should have been chalked off after viewing it from a wide angle. Two Argentina Replacements were visible on the field as Messi took the shot in a picture shared on Twitter.

FAQs: