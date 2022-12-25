MB Sand, MADSAND lead 2022 VolleyballMag.com Girls Beach Fab 50
Youth girls beach volleyball is alive and thriving in the USA.
Proof positive is the 2022 VolleyballMag.com Girls Beach Fab 50 list, which highlights senior-age sand standouts from across the country.
The newest addition to the long-running Volleyball Magazine Fab 50 brand, which has been around for nearly five decades, the 2022 Girls Beach Fab 50 was voted on by a panel of NCAA college beach coaches, as well as youth beach club directors and coaches from across the USA.
VolleyballMag.com’s Lone role was to tabulate the votes, assemble the list and track down the cool photos you see throughout this piece (all photos provided courtesy of player families/clubs unless otherwise noted).
A total of 25 youth beach clubs are represented on the 2022 Fab 50 list with the majority of them residing, to nobody’s surprise, in California, where the MB Sand club in Manhattan Beach leads with seven entries.
Of note is the Sinjin Beach club from North Carolina, with six of its players earning Fab 50 distinction, while in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, MADSAND tied MB Sand for most 2022 Fab 50 selections with seven.
When it comes to future college players, 19 NCAA programs will welcome in these 50 young women. USC and TCU led with five Fab 50 selections each.
Cal, Stanford and Arizona tied with four Fab 50s each, while Washington, UCLA, Cal Poly, Georgia State and Florida State each had three.
Some leading vote-getters on the Fab 50 end included USC-bound Jordan Boulware (from Florida), UCLA signee Harper Cooper, out of the Texas-based MADSAND program and MB Sand’s Zoey Henson (headed to Washington).
Like we do with our other Fab 50 properties, we also present the 2022 Girls Beach 25 Underclassmen to Watch list. Click here for that story and list.