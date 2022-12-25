MB Sand, MADSAND lead 2022 VolleyballMag.com Girls Beach Fab 50

Youth girls beach volleyball is alive and thriving in the USA.

Proof positive is the 2022 VolleyballMag.com Girls Beach Fab 50 list, which highlights senior-age sand standouts from across the country.

The newest addition to the long-running Volleyball Magazine Fab 50 brand, which has been around for nearly five decades, the 2022 Girls Beach Fab 50 was voted on by a panel of NCAA college beach coaches, as well as youth beach club directors and coaches from across the USA.

VolleyballMag.com’s Lone role was to tabulate the votes, assemble the list and track down the cool photos you see throughout this piece (all photos provided courtesy of player families/clubs unless otherwise noted).

A total of 25 youth beach clubs are represented on the 2022 Fab 50 list with the majority of them residing, to nobody’s surprise, in California, where the MB Sand club in Manhattan Beach leads with seven entries.

Of note is the Sinjin Beach club from North Carolina, with six of its players earning Fab 50 distinction, while in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, MADSAND tied MB Sand for most 2022 Fab 50 selections with seven.

When it comes to future college players, 19 NCAA programs will welcome in these 50 young women. USC and TCU led with five Fab 50 selections each.

Cal, Stanford and Arizona tied with four Fab 50s each, while Washington, UCLA, Cal Poly, Georgia State and Florida State each had three.

Some leading vote-getters on the Fab 50 end included USC-bound Jordan Boulware (from Florida), UCLA signee Harper Cooper, out of the Texas-based MADSAND program and MB Sand’s Zoey Henson (headed to Washington).

Like we do with our other Fab 50 properties, we also present the 2022 Girls Beach 25 Underclassmen to Watch list. Click here for that story and list.

Girls Beach Fab 50

Name, Height, High School, Club, College Choice

Alex Adishian, 5-9, Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles, CA), MB Sand, Cal

Kierstyn Barton 6-1, Northwest Christian (Surprise, Ariz.), Beach House, Washington

Jordan Boulware, 5-8, Community Leadership Academy (Tallahassee, Fla.), c3, USC

Brooke Bowers, 5-8, Plano (Texas) West, Mad Sand, Loyola Marymount

Julia Capps, 5-11, Marymount (Los Angeles, CA), MB Sand/Surfside, Cal

Olivia Clines, 6-0, Park Vista (Lake Worth, Fla.), SandStorm, Texas Christian

Haley Coggins, 5-7, Radford (Honolulu, Hawai’i), Outrigger, Cal State Northridge

Harper Cooper 5-11, Parish Episcopal (Dallas, Texas), MADSAND, UCLA

Ashleigh Coussirat, 5-6, Flower Mound (Texas), MADSAND, Long Beach State

Emma Donley, 6-4, Menlo School (Atherton, CA), Kleos Beach, Cal

Alexis Donovan, 5-10, La Costa Canyon (Encinitas, CA), WAVE Beach, Cal Poly

Savannah Ebarb, 5-6, Plano (Texas) West, MADSAND, Georgia State

Reagan Elizondo, 6-1, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas), 210 Beach, Georgia State

Kyleene Filimaua, 6-1, North Creek (Washington), Dakine, Florida State

Taylor Ford, 5-6, Will C. Wood (Vacaville, CA), Golden Gate Beach, UCLA

Bella Gamache, 6-0, Monroe (Oregon), Stealth, USC

Karynn Garrow, 6-0, Geneva School of Boerne (Texas), 210, Grand Canyon

Madison Goellner, 6-2, Rockwall (Texas), MADSAND, USC

Forbes Hall, 5-8, Junius H. Rose (Greenville, South Carolina), Sinjin Beach, LSU

Zoey Henson, 5-7, Cypress (CA), MB Sand, Washington

Chloe Hoffman, 5-9, Dos Pueblos (Goleta, CA), Valley Girls, Stanford

Erin Inskeep, 5-9, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Sand, Cal Poly

Abigail Lagemann, 5-11, Benton (Arkansas), Elite Volleyball Academy, Texas Christian

Audrey Liddle, 6-0, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA), Golden Gate, Cal

Jordyn MacTavish, 6-0, Carroll (Southlake, Texas), TVT Beach, Texas Christian

Skylar Martin, 5-4, Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.), A5, LSU

Kaley Mathews, 6-0, Redwood (Larkspur, CA), Golden Gate, UCLA

Olivia McElroy, 6-1, Hough (Cornelius, North Carolina), Sinjin Beach, Arizona

Zoey Mitchell, 5-11, Timberland (Wentzville, Missouri) p4:13, USC

Ellie Neville, 5-10, Florida, Altitude, Georgia State

Ashley Pater, 5-9, Lakewood Ranch (Florida), TeamDavis/Optimum Beach, USC

Carys Patton, 5-11, Regents School of Austin (Texas), Austin Jrs., Texas Christian

Hailey Peterson, 5-7, Florida Virtual/Broward Virtual School, SandStorm, Tampa

Grace Pfaff, 5-10, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Sand, Cal Poly

Kennedy Phelan, 5-8, Fayetteville (Arkansas), Forge Beach, Florida State

Kate Phillips, 6-2, Valley Christian (Chandler, Ariz.), One Beach, Ariz

Kelsey Richards, 5-6, Curtis (University Place, Wash.), Dakine, Wash

Savannah Riley, 5-9, Fallbrook (CA), Tamarack, Long Beach State

Brooke Rockwell, 5-10, Fayetteville (Arkansas), p4:13, Stanford

Tanon Rosenthal, 6-0, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Sand, Arizona

Ellie Sampson, 5-11, Green Level (Cary, North CA), Sinjin Beach, Stanford

Clara Stowell, 6-2, Esperanza (Anaheim, CA), MB Sand, Stanford

Amelia Taft, 5-11, Junius H. Rose (Greenville, South Carolina), Sinjin Beach, South Carolina

Kaileigh Truslow, 5-10, Liberty Hill (Texas), MADSAND, Florida State

Sarah Wilcock, 5-8, West Morris Mendham (New Jersey), Sinjin Beach, Texas Christian

Ava Williamson, 5-10, Dripping Springs (Texas), TVT, Arizona State

Maddie Wood, 5-7, Garnet Valley (Glen Mills, PA), Stars and Stripes, Tampa

Deanie Woodruff, 5-11, Point Loma (San Diego, Calif.), WAVE Beach, Arizona State

Sloane Woolwine, 5-10, New Hanover (Wilmington, North Carolina), Sinjin Beach, Fla. Atlantic

Ashlyn Zilliken, 6-2, Bishop Lynch (Dallas, Texas), MADSAND, Arizona