MB Sand, MADSAND lead 2022 VolleyballMag.com Girls Beach Fab 50

Youth girls beach volleyball is alive and thriving in the USA.

Proof positive is the 2022 VolleyballMag.com Girls Beach Fab 50 list, which highlights senior-age sand standouts from across the country.

The newest addition to the long-running Volleyball Magazine Fab 50 brand, which has been around for nearly five decades, the 2022 Girls Beach Fab 50 was voted on by a panel of NCAA college beach coaches, as well as youth beach club directors and coaches from across the USA.

VolleyballMag.com’s Lone role was to tabulate the votes, assemble the list and track down the cool photos you see throughout this piece (all photos provided courtesy of player families/clubs unless otherwise noted).

A total of 25 youth beach clubs are represented on the 2022 Fab 50 list with the majority of them residing, to nobody’s surprise, in California, where the MB Sand club in Manhattan Beach leads with seven entries.

Of note is the Sinjin Beach club from North Carolina, with six of its players earning Fab 50 distinction, while in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, MADSAND tied MB Sand for most 2022 Fab 50 selections with seven.

When it comes to future college players, 19 NCAA programs will welcome in these 50 young women. USC and TCU led with five Fab 50 selections each.

Cal, Stanford and Arizona tied with four Fab 50s each, while Washington, UCLA, Cal Poly, Georgia State and Florida State each had three.

Some leading vote-getters on the Fab 50 end included USC-bound Jordan Boulware (from Florida), UCLA signee Harper Cooper, out of the Texas-based MADSAND program and MB Sand’s Zoey Henson (headed to Washington).

Alex Adishian

Girls Beach Fab 50

Name, Height, High School, Club, College Choice
Alex Adishian, 5-9, Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles, CA), MB Sand, Cal
Kierstyn Barton 6-1, Northwest Christian (Surprise, Ariz.), Beach House, Washington
Jordan Boulware
Jordan Boulware, 5-8, Community Leadership Academy (Tallahassee, Fla.), c3, USC
Brooke Bowers
Brooke Bowers, 5-8, Plano (Texas) West, Mad Sand, Loyola Marymount
Julia Capps, 5-11, Marymount (Los Angeles, CA), MB Sand/Surfside, Cal
Olivia Clines
Olivia Clines, 6-0, Park Vista (Lake Worth, Fla.), SandStorm, Texas Christian
Haley Coggins, 5-7, Radford (Honolulu, Hawai’i), Outrigger, Cal State Northridge
Harper Cooper
Harper Cooper 5-11, Parish Episcopal (Dallas, Texas), MADSAND, UCLA
Ashleigh Coussirat
Ashleigh Coussirat, 5-6, Flower Mound (Texas), MADSAND, Long Beach State
Emma Donley, 6-4, Menlo School (Atherton, CA), Kleos Beach, Cal
Alexis Donovan
Alexis Donovan, 5-10, La Costa Canyon (Encinitas, CA), WAVE Beach, Cal Poly
Savannah Ebarb, 5-6, Plano (Texas) West, MADSAND, Georgia State
Reagan Elizondo, 6-1, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas), 210 Beach, Georgia State
Kyleene Filimaua, 6-1, North Creek (Washington), Dakine, Florida State
Taylor Ford, 5-6, Will C. Wood (Vacaville, CA), Golden Gate Beach, UCLA
Bella Gamache
Bella Gamache, 6-0, Monroe (Oregon), Stealth, USC
Karynn Garrow, 6-0, Geneva School of Boerne (Texas), 210, Grand Canyon
Madison Goellner, 6-2, Rockwall (Texas), MADSAND, USC
Forbes Hall
Forbes Hall, 5-8, Junius H. Rose (Greenville, South Carolina), Sinjin Beach, LSU
Zoey Henson
Zoey Henson, 5-7, Cypress (CA), MB Sand, Washington
Chloe Hoffman, 5-9, Dos Pueblos (Goleta, CA), Valley Girls, Stanford
Erin Inskeep
Erin Inskeep, 5-9, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Sand, Cal Poly
Abigail Lagemann
Abigail Lagemann, 5-11, Benton (Arkansas), Elite Volleyball Academy, Texas Christian
Audrey Liddle, 6-0, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA), Golden Gate, Cal
Jordyn MacTavish, 6-0, Carroll (Southlake, Texas), TVT Beach, Texas Christian
Skylar Martin, 5-4, Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.), A5, LSU
Kaley Mathews, 6-0, Redwood (Larkspur, CA), Golden Gate, UCLA
Olivia McElroy, 6-1, Hough (Cornelius, North Carolina), Sinjin Beach, Arizona
Zoey Mitchell
Zoey Mitchell, 5-11, Timberland (Wentzville, Missouri) p4:13, USC
Ellie Neville, 5-10, Florida, Altitude, Georgia State
Ashley Pater
Ashley Pater, 5-9, Lakewood Ranch (Florida), TeamDavis/Optimum Beach, USC
Carys Patton, 5-11, Regents School of Austin (Texas), Austin Jrs., Texas Christian
Hailey Peterson, 5-7, Florida Virtual/Broward Virtual School, SandStorm, Tampa
Grace Pfaff, 5-10, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Sand, Cal Poly
Kennedy Phelan, 5-8, Fayetteville (Arkansas), Forge Beach, Florida State
Kate Phillips
Kate Phillips, 6-2, Valley Christian (Chandler, Ariz.), One Beach, Ariz
Kelsey Richards
Kelsey Richards, 5-6, Curtis (University Place, Wash.), Dakine, Wash
Savannah Riley, 5-9, Fallbrook (CA), Tamarack, Long Beach State
Brooke Rockwell
Brooke Rockwell, 5-10, Fayetteville (Arkansas), p4:13, Stanford
Tanon Rosenthal/DanDurenPhoto.com, @dandurenphoto
Tanon Rosenthal, 6-0, Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA), MB Sand, Arizona
Ellie Sampson
Ellie Sampson, 5-11, Green Level (Cary, North CA), Sinjin Beach, Stanford
Clara Stowell/Judy Wolf Images
Clara Stowell, 6-2, Esperanza (Anaheim, CA), MB Sand, Stanford
Amelia Taft
Amelia Taft, 5-11, Junius H. Rose (Greenville, South Carolina), Sinjin Beach, South Carolina
Kaileigh Truslow, 5-10, Liberty Hill (Texas), MADSAND, Florida State
Sarah Wilcock
Sarah Wilcock, 5-8, West Morris Mendham (New Jersey), Sinjin Beach, Texas Christian
Ava Williamson, 5-10, Dripping Springs (Texas), TVT, Arizona State
Maddie Wood, 5-7, Garnet Valley (Glen Mills, PA), Stars and Stripes, Tampa
Deanie Woodruff, 5-11, Point Loma (San Diego, Calif.), WAVE Beach, Arizona State
Sloane Woolwine/DanDurenPhoto.com, @dandurenphoto
Sloane Woolwine, 5-10, New Hanover (Wilmington, North Carolina), Sinjin Beach, Fla. Atlantic
Ashlyn Zilliken, 6-2, Bishop Lynch (Dallas, Texas), MADSAND, Arizona
Kennedy Phelan

