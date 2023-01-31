Mazzulla Tabbed as Head Coach of Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

On Monday, the NBA announced Boston Celtics interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will Coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will air on Sunday February 19 at 8:30 EST on TNT.

Mazzulla earned the honor with the Celtics clinching the best record in the Eastern Conference through games played on Sunday, February 5th.

Jan 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head Coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) from the sideline as they take on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Jan 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head Coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) from the sideline as they take on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button