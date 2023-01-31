Mazzulla Tabbed as Head Coach of Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

On Monday, the NBA announced Boston Celtics interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will Coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will air on Sunday February 19 at 8:30 EST on TNT.

Mazzulla earned the honor with the Celtics clinching the best record in the Eastern Conference through games played on Sunday, February 5th.

Jan 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head Coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) from the sideline as they take on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Mazzulla took over as the Celtics interim head coach on Sept. 23 after head Coach Ime Udoka had been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, with the organization citing violations of team policies.

This is only the third time in the last 24 seasons that an NBA All-Start team will be led by a first-year NBA head coach.

The former Mountaineer guard began his coaching career at Glenville State as an Assistant in September of 2011 before joining Jarred Calhoun’s staff at Fairmont State from 2013 through 2016.

He then took an opportunity as an Assistant in the NBA G League for Celtic’s Affiliated Maine Red Claws, prior to taking over the head coaching job at Fairmont State in 2017.

Mar 13, 2010; New York, NY, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Mazzulla (21) drives past Georgetown Hoyas forward Jerrelle Benimon (20) in the 2nd half of the 2010 mens Big East Tournament Championship game at Madison Square Garden. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Johnston, Rhode Island, native jumped at the opportunity to join Brad Stevens’ staff with the Celtics in 2019 and was retained as an Assistant under Udoke after Stevens stepped down and took over as the Celtics General Manager.

Mazzulla averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 assists during his Mountaineer career (2007-2011). The scrappy point guard was intricate in Integrating John Beilein’s group to the Bob Huggins era, most notably teaching Huggins the success behind the 1-3-1 zone defense under Beilein before becoming a key member of the 2010 Big East Tournament Championship and Final Four run .

