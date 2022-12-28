Mayor’s praise for handball aces

Sporting success was recognized when members of the Talbots Inch Handball Club were given a reception by the Mayor of Kilkenny.

Cllr David FitzGerald welcomed the club’s under-15 handball team to City Hall to recognize their recent success.

Earlier this year Talbots Inch Handball Club has enjoyed huge success as their under-15 handball team of Anthony Clifford, James Kenny, Andrew Brennan, Rian Dowling and Dan Carroll became the first Kilkenny team to win both the 40×20 and 60×30 Division One Feile titles – a feat that no other club in Kilkenny achieved previously. The club is only the second ever club to have such success in Ireland.

Speaking at the reception, Cllr Fitzgerald recognized the achievements of the young players.

“This reception is about your commitment to handball and representing your club,” he said. “You are seen as leaders in inspiring younger players in your club and around Kilkenny.

“I am proud to welcome you here Tonight in recognizing your success, it is clear the club and your families are proud of you, and as Mayor of Kilkenny, I can speak on behalf of the people of Kilkenny and say we are proud, and wish you all continued success.”