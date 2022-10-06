Mayor’s Cup golf tourney Returns to raise funds for Hawai’i Island United Way : Big Island Now

Dust off those golf clubs and don your plaid pants to help raise funds for Hawai’i Island United Way.

The nonprofit’s Mayor’s Cup golf tournament returns for its 27th year Oct. 28-30 at the Mauna Kea Resort. Proceeds from the tour help Hawai’i Island United Way continue its work to improve the education, financial stability and health of those in great need on the Big Island.

The weekend promises food, prizes, great entertainment and good people, all for a worthy cause to raise funds for the Big Island community.

The Mayor’s Cup weekend begins Oct. 28 with the 12th annual Food and Wine Festival for Platinum sponsors. Festivities continue Oct. 29 with a pre-tournament experience at the Kohanaiki Golf Course for pre-registered sponsors. A cocktail reception and the Mayor’s Gourmet Dinner Reception will cap off the evening with a live auction. To top it off, there will be a live performance by Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner John Cruz.

The golf tournament starts Oct. 30 with registration and breakfast at the clubhouse which will be followed by golf at the Mauna Kea Golf Course and an Awards luncheon.

This year’s tournament is limited to 90 participants. To see Mayor’s Cup sponsorship packages, click here. For more information or if you are ready to confirm your sponsorship, contact Chelsy Walport, campaign and special events coordinator, at 808-935-6393, extension 6, or via email at [email protected].

“By participating in (Hawai’i Island United Way’s) Mayor’s Cup, you are making a direct positive impact on individuals from keiki to kūpuna in our community,” Karen Davis, president and chief professional officer at Hawai’i Island United Way, said in a press release. “Your generosity helps (Hawai’i Island United Way) reach its Missions to support our 28 nonprofit organizations with 36 health and human service programs on Hawai’i Island that address issues in the areas of health, education and financial stability. Come join us for an Incredible event, knowing that your contribution will reach over 100,000 individuals and families in great need in Hawai’i County.”

For more information about Hawai’i Island United Way, click here or call 808-935-6393. You can also stop by the organization’s office at 688 Kino’ole St., Suite 201, in Hilo.