Mayor’s Arts Award winners to be honored Oct. 28

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln Arts Council (LAC) have announced the individuals and organizations to be honored at the 44th annual Mayor’s Arts Awards the evening of Friday, Oct. 28, at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, 1300 Q St.

The event is open to the public and includes a reception with an artistic hors d’oeuvres buffet at 6:15 pm, followed by the Awards presentation at 7 pm Reservation information is available at artscene.org.

The theme is “This is your brain on ART” and focuses on the healing power of art and its ability to promote wellness, mindfulness and social change. Local artists are creating work based on the theme. The pieces will be on display at the event and available for purchase to benefit LAC.

Each award winner will receive an original art piece designed by glass artist Marc Kornbluh. Returning as emcee will be DeWayne Taylor, a teaching artist, beat boxer and KFRX radio host.

People are also reading…

Other honorees and sponsors are:

• Mayor’s Choice Award: Deb Weber, who served as LAC’s executive director from 2001 to 2021 (sponsored by Doug and Mary Campbell).

• Outstanding Arts Organization Award: International Quilt Museum (sponsor to be named).

• Artistic Achievement Award – Visual Arts: Ceramic artist Nathan Murray (sponsored by Bryan Health).

• Artistic Achievement Award – Youth: Lincoln High School actor and singer Jocelyn Tisdale (sponsored by FES).

• Artistic Achievement Award – Performing Arts: Nebraska Wesleyan Theater Department (sponsored by Myron and Karen Gagner).

• Artistic Achievement Award – Literary Arts: Former Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach, who retired Aug. 31 (sponsored by Commercial Investment Properties).

• Gladys Lux Education Award: Visual artist Jen Landis, who has created three educational art communities for girls and young women (sponsored by Cline Williams).

• Legacy of the Arts Award: Visual artist Margaret Berry (sponsored by Legacy Retirement Communities).

• Heart of the Arts Award: Jean Patoka, pianist, accompanist and lyricist (sponsored by Runza Restaurants).

• ArtScene Backstage Award: Christopher Steffen of Basement Creators Network (sponsored by Susan Sehnert Stuart).

• Outstanding Event Award: “This Mortal Life,” a production of Angels Theater Company (sponsored by Marc and Kathy LeBaron).

• Benefactor of the Arts Award: Donors to the Pershing mural Restoration effort (sponsored by Rembolt Ludtke).

• Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Kids Award: The Heritage League (sponsored by the Lincoln Community Foundation).

• Larry Enersen Urban Design Award: The Bay and the City’s former Historic Preservation Planner Ed Zimmer. The 2021 winners will also be honored. They are Adele Coryell Learning Commons and the Kindler Hotel and Commercial Club. (Sponsored by The Clark Enersen Partners.)

Tickets for the event are $80 and are available from the LAC at 402-434-2787 or artscene.org. The reservation deadline is Friday, Oct. 21. Corporate tables and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Those interested in receiving or sponsoring Scholarship tickets should contact the LAC.

Other event sponsors are Ameritas, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, and Union Bank and Trust. Those interested in event sponsorships may contact Michelle Peón-Casanova from the LAC at [email protected]

The public is encouraged to submit names of members of the arts community who have died since the last Awards ceremony in October 2021 for memorial recognition.