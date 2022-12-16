Mayor’s Artist Awards recognize local talent

CODY BOYER Elko Daily Correspondent



Every year members of the arts community in Elko get together to make their selections of artists and arts projects to Honor with the Mayor’s Annual Artist Awards. The Awards Spotlight Pillars of the arts community who have achieved Excellence while reaching their community through art. The Awards are given in four categories—Individual Artist, Arts Educator, Arts Organization, and Service to the Arts.

The first artist award ceremony was held in 2015 and has been held every year since then, except for 2020 due to COVID.

This year the award for Individual Artist went to Larry Hyslop, a Potter whose work can be seen at several places around town, including Duncan LittleCreek Gallery and the Northeastern Nevada Museum. Hyslop is also a published author and writes a column for the Elko Daily Free Press.

The Arts Educator award went to Dr. John Patrick Rice, the head of the drama department at Great Basin College. Dr. Rice is known throughout the community and has served many years on the city council.

People are also reading…

The Silver Stage Players was recognized with the Arts Organization Award. The Silver Stage Players has been a pillar of the Elko Community since 1936, making it one of the state’s longest running groups. The theater group is known for its annual productions of Bard in the Yard and Poe & Pints.

The Service to the Arts award went to City Manager Curtis Calder.

This year’s award was hand designed by local radio personality Sandy Beeler, who strove to create a unique award specific to the city of Elko and the spirit of the community. Beeler is an active participant in local theater group Ghostlight Productions, and she hosts local activities and has her art in local events like the annual Art in the Park.

“I was trying to think of a way to represent Elko and the amazing artists together,” Beeler said. “So why not have Elko in the palm of their hands? Made with love, of course—hence the hearts.”

“It makes my heart happy to see how Elko celebrates its art community,” Beeler said. “We may be a small community, but we are Mighty with love for each other.”

The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board was formed in 2008 to promote community support for local arts. The first city-sponsored art installation, which was unveiled in 2011, was a September 11 memorial in front of City Hall. The memorial contained metal from the twin towers in the base. Other art projects commissioned by the city have included a metal Sagebrush sculpture in Elko City Park and the boot project which placed colorful artistic boots throughout the city.

The city council has continued to show its continued support for the arts through the years with a variety of installations and projects.