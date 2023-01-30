Mayor Lightfoot has slashed support for girls’ flag football coaches — part of the mayor’s larger effort to ignore equal rights and needs for students and the educators they serve. Those unmet needs range from Title IX supports for girls’ athletics to after-school physical education opportunities for students.

I'm writing to you today to ask if you would please take a moment to send a letter to Mayor Lightfoot, Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, Bears Manager of Youth Football and Community Programs Gustavo Silva, Bears Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Tanesha Wade, Bears Vice President of Communications Brandon Faber, and Bears Director of Football Communications Aaron Clark asking them to make whole the girls flag football coaches whose stipends they recently cut in half.

Lightfoot reverses course on girls’ flag football needs

Mayor Lightfoot’s team has pulled a bait and switch on coaches in the new and incredibly successful — largely thanks to the coaches — girls flag football program, denying our pending grievance and forcing a slow process of resolution through arbitration.

The Mayor launched “the first ever High School Girls Flag Football League in the state of Illinois in 2021”, a partnership between the mayor’s CPS team, the Bears, Nike, and the NFL. CPS announced the opportunity to Coach in the Girls Flag Football League to our members, Quoting the coaching stipend rates at $4,446 for head coaches and $2,964 for Assistant coaches. More than 100 coaches at 50+ schools signed up to coach, spent weekends last spring at recruiting jamborees, started holding practices, and attended mandatory league meetings.

Shortly into this year’s new season, the mayor’s team sent an email to coaches, saying that the previously quoted coaching stipend amounts were incorrect and that the new stipend amount would be $2,282 for head coaches and $1,541 for Assistant coaches. Lightfoot claimed that Girls Flag Football is not an IHSA-sanctioned sport and therefore not eligible for full scholarships.

Of course, our coaches have continued coaching, despite the fact that Mayor Lightfoot unilaterally cut the pay they were promised in half. And CPS and the Bears have gotten a lot of good press and good will out of the program, while cutting the pay of our Coach members who were so integral in making the program a success. See WBEZ coverage, for example, in September, as well as the Bears’ fall coverage and Tribune coverage from this past November.

We continue to push back in the grievance and arbitration process for girls’ flag football, just as we more broadly raise awareness about the Mayor and her missteps — or worse.

Here’s how you can help:

If you're one of the affected coaches, please fill out this form so we can stay in touch with you throughout this process. If you're a CTU member or supporter, please take a moment to send a letter to Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Bears executives.

In solidarity,

Zeidre FosterDirector, CTU Grievance Department