Mayor Jon Mitchell wins national award for supporting the arts

NEW BEDFORD — Mayor Jon Mitchell’s longstanding support of the arts in New Bedford has been recognized with a national award.

Americans for the Arts and the United States Conference of Mayors presented him with the 2023 Public Leadership in the Arts Award Friday, one of three elected officials honored this year, at the US Conference of Mayors 91st Winter Meeting in Washington. The other two were Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

In announcing the award, Judges stated, “From the first day of his administration in 2012, Mayor Mitchell has prioritized the cultivation of the city’s creative sector as an integral component of economic, social, and cultural development that enhances the quality of life for Residents and visitors alike. Over the past decade, he has helped advance New Bedford as one of the most culturally unique and creative cities in America.”

Mitchell said, “A reverence for artistic expression was first woven into New Bedford’s identity in the Whaling era when the city was a global focal point for new ideas and creativity. And that Sensibility has endured, thanks to a foundation of thriving cultural institutions, a beehive of working artists, and broad civic support for the arts. This award is a validation of our city’s long Legacy of Excellence in creative endeavor and of the hard work and ingenuity of our creative sector. I’m proud to accept this award on behalf of all the people that make New Bedford a thriving cultural hub.”

The Judges stated, “In 2016, he proposed a public fund dedicated to the promotion of the city’s artistic and cultural assets. With City Council and local legislative support, Mayor Mitchell established the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ first-ever special revenue fund for the promotion of arts, culture, and tourism. During this past fiscal year alone, the $107,600 from the fund leveraged an additional total amount of $1,173,816 from private and public sources, such as Barr Foundation, Bristol County Savings Bank, MassDevelopment, Mass Cultural Council, New England Foundation for the Arts, and more. The establishment of the Fund led to the creation of the city’s first-ever strategic arts and culture plan published in December 2018.”

They added, “As the most racially and ethnically diverse city in the region, Mayor Mitchell draws strength from all the cultures that are reflected in the region’s citizenship. Through his ongoing support of the initiatives of the arts and culture plan, and his thoughtful leadership , Mayor Mitchell has provided the foundation to bring New Bedford to a position as one of the leading creative cities in America.”

“The leadership of Governor McKee, Mayor Holt, and Mayor Mitchell should inspire all those serving in public office. Their belief in the power of the arts to connect people and drive Civic engagement, and their unparalleled commitment to supporting arts programs exemplify how investment in the arts translates into community growth, economic prosperity, and increased cultural funding,” said Nolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts.

“The US Conference of Mayors is pleased to recognize the exemplary work of Mayor Holt, Mayor Mitchell, and Governor McKee as they use the arts and culture to not only promote their city/state, but to grow their economies,” said Tom Cochran, CEO and executive director of the US Conference of Mayors.

Americans for the Arts is a nonprofit organization that advances the arts and arts education advocacy, based in Washington.

The US Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today.