Mayor Jon Mitchell wins national award for supporting the arts

NEW BEDFORD — Mayor Jon Mitchell’s longstanding support of the arts in New Bedford has been recognized with a national award.

Americans for the Arts and the United States Conference of Mayors presented him with the 2023 Public Leadership in the Arts Award Friday, one of three elected officials honored this year, at the US Conference of Mayors 91st Winter Meeting in Washington. The other two were Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

In announcing the award, Judges stated, “From the first day of his administration in 2012, Mayor Mitchell has prioritized the cultivation of the city’s creative sector as an integral component of economic, social, and cultural development that enhances the quality of life for Residents and visitors alike. Over the past decade, he has helped advance New Bedford as one of the most culturally unique and creative cities in America.”

