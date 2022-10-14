Mayor Demings to celebrate Chris Robb “LOVE POEM” Art in the Chambers Opening

Orange County Diwali: The Festival of Lights Ceremony to Follow

Orange County, FL – Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the Public Art Review Board, will feature the work of Chris Robb’s GRIDS series, an expansive and expressive Tapestry of personal history.

This display is set to open on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 5:30 pm at the Orange County Administration Center.

The Orange County Diwali: The Festival of Lights Celebration 2022 ceremony will immediately follow the Art in the Chambers event.

WHO:

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings

Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the Public Art Review Board

WHAT:

OPENING EVENT for Chris Robb “LOVE POEM” Art in the Chambers exhibition

Orange County Diwali: The Festival of Lights Celebration 2022

WHEN:

Monday, October 17, 2022 at 5:30 pm for Art in the Chambers

WHERE:

Background is “LOVE POEM” by Chris Robb

An installation of works from the GRIDS series.

GRIDS is a visual inventory representing 40 years of painting, drawing, printmaking, stenciling, mark making, gesture, and ideas.

Chris Robb was born in Berea, Ohio to an art teacher mother and Scottish immigrant father. Chris has lived in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now works and resides in Winter Park where he grew up.

Chris graduated from the University of Central Florida in the spring of 1980 and immediately moved to the vibrant 80’s art scene of the Lower East Side of New York. The first shows he participated in were group shows at the iconic Club 57 that also included work from Keith Haring, Jean Michel Basquiat, Kenny Scharf and many others.

Robb’s paintings deal with ideas of culture, identity, memory, family, impermanence and interconnectedness. Informed by Eastern thinking and a strong belief in a simple straightforward intuitive gesture his work is intensely personal and immediate. The paintings realize a glimpse of the artist working to find Enduring values ​​in an increasingly disposable society. (www.chrisrobb.com)

The exhibit may be viewed in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers (when the Chambers are not in use) at the Orange County Administration Center (201 S. Rosalind Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801) through Friday, January 26, 2023.