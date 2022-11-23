Mayfield girls’ basketball optimistic heading into the new season

Mayfield girls’ basketball Coach Brian Moore watches his team during practice on Nov. 16 at Mayfield High School.

MAYFIELD – Heading into the new season, the Mayfield girls’ basketball team has hopes of a successful campaign.

“We have lots of returnees and that’s always a good thing,” Mayfield Coach Brian Moore said. “We’ve been able to hit the ground running so far.”

The Panthers lost just one player – Kelsey Meca – to graduation, but that loss leaves a large hole to fill.

“Kelsey Meca is a big loss for us,” Moore said. “She’ll be tough to replace.”

Meca was a first-team Western Athletic Conference all-star last season and 10th-team Class C all-state.

Mayfield Returns seven players from last year’s team, which went 15-6 overall and lost to Cambridge, 53-42, in the first round of the Section II Class C Tournament.

Returning for the Panthers are Seniors Adriana Yuret, Isabella Capano, Sallyann Agerter and Katarina Agerter, as well as Juniors Cloey Dopp and Brooke Iannuzzi. Also back is sophomore Kaylee Klymkow.

Dopp was a first-team WAC all-star last season as a sophomore, while Katarina Agerter was named to the second team.

Dopp also was named fourth-team all-state in Class C.

Mayfield added senior Jaidyn Chest and junior Abigail Chest who moved into the district from Johnstown. Jaidyn Chest was a first-team Foothills Council all-star for the Lady Bills.

“Jaidyn and Abigail [Chest] are nice additions for sure,” Moore said. “I got to Coach them this year in soccer and I got to know them a little bit. They’ve been nothing but great.”

Rounding out the roster are newcomers Kiarah Levine, Madalynn Hart, Jaelin Gray and Ashley Jobmann.

“I’m pleased with how things are going so far,” Moore said. “Our numbers are solid. We’ve got 13 on varsity, 10 on junior varsity and we’re expecting to have 12-13 on modified. We’re really happy with the turnout.”

Mayfield will compete in the Hudson Division of the WAC, along with Duanesburg, Fonda-Fultonville, Canajoharie, Schoharie and Berne-Knox-Westerlo.

“I’m definitely excited. I expect us to be competitive in the league,” Moore said. “We know where the competition is in the league. Duanesburg is going to be real tough and Fonda-Fultonville is always good.

The Mohawk Division is made up of Galway, Fort Plain, Middleburgh, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, Northville and Bishop Gibbons

In addition to its league games, Mayfield also has non-league contests scheduled with Corinth, Johnstown, Hoosic Valley and Whitehall.

“We’ve got a very good non-league schedule,” Moore said. “We’re playing a lot of teams that were in sectionals last year. It will definitely help us get better.”

Moore said that he is looking forward to getting started.

“We’re excited about the season. We just need to get everybody healthy,” they said. “Hopefully, we’re getting the sickness out of the way early.”

Mayfield is scheduled to open his season Nov. 28 at home against Canajoharie at 7 pm