Mayfield boys’ soccer trying to fill holes after successful season

Mayfield boys’ soccer Coach Jon Caraco talks with a player during practice on Aug. 24 at Mayfield Elementary School.

MAYFIELD — Mayfield boys’ soccer took Maple Hill, a perennial Class C power, all the way to penalty kicks in last year’s final before the Wildcats took down the Panthers. After that 16-2-2 campaign, Mayfield finds himself with plenty of holes to fill this season.

“We lost a very experienced senior cast, including seven starters,” Mayfield Coach Jon Caraco said.

That group included midfielder Britain Goodemote, the 2021 Western Athletic Conference Hudson Division Most Valuable Player.

Also gone are keeper Aiden Martuscello, midfielder Dawson Leach, and defenders Jacob Petoff and Tom Young. Martuscello, Leach and Petoff were first team WAC Hudson Division, while Young was named to the second team.

In spite of those losses, the program includes 34 players this fall between varsity and JV, and spirits are high all around.

“We work hard all year long to keep the enthusiasm in the program,” Caraco said. “At some point, it becomes self sustaining in terms of numbers.”

This year’s roster includes two return WAC Hudson Division all-stars, Seniors Brice Williams — first team — and Dylan Merk — second team, along with fellow Seniors Christian Scunziano, Trevor Ruberti, Evan Anadio, Mike Smigen, Matt Febbie, Gary Burns and Aiden Pierce.

Scunziano, Ruberti, Williams and Merk are this year’s captains.

“Our Seniors have been really good leaders during the preseason,” their Coach said. “They have certainly set the example and they are making the others rise to their level.”

Juniors Sean Foreman, Masen Valachovic, Andrew Dunn, Neil Wicklund, Brody Page, Jake Carleo, Nate Fetrow, Evan Mormile and Collin Shea round out the Panthers’ roster.

“I think if we do the things we’re capable of doing, we should be competitive in most of our games,” Caraco said. “My goal for us is to not have to wonder what might have been if we did what we could do.”

Caraco’s coaching staff includes Don Toscano, Kris Toscano and Dylan Toscano.

Mayfield is slated to host Fort Plain in its season opener Wednesday at 7 pm