Mayer Lutheran wins Farmington tournament, maintains top ranking in Class 1A volleyball

Mayer Lutheran swept four matches in straight sets Saturday to easily win the Farmington Invitational. The Class 1A, No. 1-ranked Crusaders (9-1) beat Class 4A No. 8 Rosemount 25-16, 25-15 in the final.

The Crusaders’ only setback on the season is to Southwest Christian, ranked sixth in Class 2A in the latest Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Mayer Lutheran is the Class 1A Defending state champion. It also won titles in 2016 and 2017.

Those Crusaders are led by three returning players, all Seniors — outside hitters Stella Maass and Gabby Wachholz and setter Madeline Guetzkow.

“We have great communication and chemistry already,” Mayer Lutheran Coach Joelle Grimsley said. “Like every other team in the state we will work hard at peaking at the right time.”

STATE RANKINGS

By the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association

Class 4A

1. Northfield; 2. Wayzata; 3. Lakeville North; 4. East Ridge; 5. Champlin Park; 6. Chaska; 7. Lakeville South; 8. Rogers; 9. Rosemount; 10. Forest Lake.

Class 3A

1. Marshall; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Willmar; 4. Stewartville; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Byron; 7. Grand Rapids; 8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 9. Alexandria; ​10. Delano.

Class 2A

1. Pequot Lakes; 2. Nova Classical; 3. Sauk Centre; 4. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 5. Cannon Falls; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Jackson County Central; 8. Annandale; 9. Watertown-Mayer; ​10. Caledonia.

Class 1A

1. Mayer Lutheran; 2. Minneota; 3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 4. Bethlehem Academy; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; 8. MACCRAY; 9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 10. Spring Grove.