Maybank second at Harbor Springs golf invite

HARBOR SPRINGS – It was another strong day on the golf course for Cheboygan junior Katie Maybank, who matched a personal-best score of 82 and finished second individually at the Harbor Springs Invitational on Monday.

Maybank’s performance led the Chiefs (439), who finished fifth overall.

“She (Maybank) started with the back nine and she did a phenomenal job,” said Cheboygan Coach Sean McNeil. “She was hoping to break into the 70’s, so she still has some goals to reach this year. She is working hard, even trying to get the team to meet her at the (driving) range (last Sunday).”

Also golfing for the Cheboygan girls were Emily Clark (112), Ella Kosanke (118), Lilly Wright (127), Emerson Eustice (128) and Taten Lake (161).

“Very happy with how Emily Clark is doing as well, with this being only her second meet this year,” McNeil said.

Petoskey (382) won the team title and Harbor Springs (394) took second. Traverse City St. Francis’ Grace Slocum (75) was the individual medalist.

Cheboygan next plays at the Charlevoix Invitational on Wednesday.

Chiefs draw at Tawas, suffer weekend loss in Boyne City

TAWAS – Monday turned out to be a frustrating evening for Cheboygan boys soccer Coach Bob Miller, who wasn’t happy following a 0-0 draw at Tawas.

“It was the worst game I’ve seen us play in two years,” said Miller. “Again, no consistency. The only highlight of was (goalkeeper) Max (Hart) saving the game while the rest of the team watched, didn’t communicate or execute a pass.

“Saturday (at Boyne City), I was impressed with their play against a great team. I have not been as unimpressed by their play as I am today.”

On the contrary, Miller had plenty of praise for his team’s display despite a 5-0 defeat to the Ramblers on Saturday.

“Bittersweet,” Miller said. “We lost 5-0 but played better than I’ve seen. We were down 1-0 at the half. Fatigue got us in the last 30 minutes. I’ve been more proud of them in their defeats than I have in their wins. This is one of those days. We ran a 4-4-2 (formation) for the first time and they did everything they needed to do. Communication was good, ball movement was good. We were getting the ball first and the defense did a good job of containing. We had several opportunities but couldn’t finish.

“Boyne had 26 players to our 14. Ten of their players are seniors. We faced a good team.”

Cheboygan (5-5-1, 5-4 Northern Michigan Soccer League) hosts McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday at 5 pm