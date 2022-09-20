Maybank second at Harbor Springs golf invite

HARBOR SPRINGS – It was another strong day on the golf course for Cheboygan junior Katie Maybank, who matched a personal-best score of 82 and finished second individually at the Harbor Springs Invitational on Monday.

Maybank’s performance led the Chiefs (439), who finished fifth overall.

“She (Maybank) started with the back nine and she did a phenomenal job,” said Cheboygan Coach Sean McNeil. “She was hoping to break into the 70’s, so she still has some goals to reach this year. She is working hard, even trying to get the team to meet her at the (driving) range (last Sunday).”

Also golfing for the Cheboygan girls were Emily Clark (112), Ella Kosanke (118), Lilly Wright (127), Emerson Eustice (128) and Taten Lake (161).

“Very happy with how Emily Clark is doing as well, with this being only her second meet this year,” McNeil said.

