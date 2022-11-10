Maybank III officially signs to play golf at Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK. – It’s official. PJ Maybank is an Oklahoma Sooner.

And he can’t wait to get started.

On Wednesday morning, the Cheboygan 17-year-old golf star – who committed to the Sooners back in August, 2021 – put the pen to paper and officially signed with the University of Oklahoma men’s golf team in Edmond, OK., about 30 outside of Norman, home of the Sooners.

“It meant a lot, I’ve been looking forward to this moment for quite some time,” said Maybank. “I remember when I first verbally committed and I was thinking, ‘Man, I’ve got to wait two years until I go to college,’ and now it’s coming up sooner than we know it, so I’m pretty pumped.”

The signing makes Maybank a member of one of the best NCAA Division 1 programs in the entire country.

It’s been a long journey to this point, but Maybank’s excited he’ll be in Norman for the next four years.

For someone who loves being a part of a team, Wednesday was a dream come true for the former MHSAA Division 3 golf state champion.

“I’d say just the team atmosphere there, it’s a very family-driven team atmosphere, I feel like,” Maybank said of OU. “I’ve only played one year of high school golf, but besides that, I’ve never really been a part of a team, besides playing a couple team events this summer, obviously. I’ll be part of the same team for four years straight, which will be pretty awesome.”

Maybank has had all sorts of individual success on the junior golf circuit throughout his career. Most recently, he represented the winning United States national team in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Presidents Cup held in North Carolina.

Pretty soon, Maybank’s going to be on a team for the long term – and he’s thrilled about it.

“The coaches, those were my deciding factors about going to OU, to be honest,” Maybank said. “I really think my game will thrive there, I’ll get better, and our team – hopefully we’ll have a chance to win a national championship every year.”

At the same time, Maybank has plenty of lofty expectations for when he joins the powerful OU program.

He wants to continue to win titles, but he knows he’ll have to work for it as he’ll compete with and against some of the best Collegiate Golfers in the country.

“The team’s so good that you have to qualify for your spot for every tournament, and I don’t want to miss a tournament,” Maybank said. “That’s kind of one of my goals and expectations, is just to play every tournament, obviously win a team national championship, and then win an individual national championship at some point.”

While Maybank still has until next August before he starts practice with the Sooners, he’ll still have plenty of tournaments along the way. Next up for Maybank will be the AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions, which will be held in San Antonio, TX., Nov. 20-23.