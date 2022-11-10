Maybank III officially signs to play golf at Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK. – It’s official. PJ Maybank is an Oklahoma Sooner.

And he can’t wait to get started.

On Wednesday morning, the Cheboygan 17-year-old golf star – who committed to the Sooners back in August, 2021 – put the pen to paper and officially signed with the University of Oklahoma men’s golf team in Edmond, OK., about 30 outside of Norman, home of the Sooners.

“It meant a lot, I’ve been looking forward to this moment for quite some time,” said Maybank. “I remember when I first verbally committed and I was thinking, ‘Man, I’ve got to wait two years until I go to college,’ and now it’s coming up sooner than we know it, so I’m pretty pumped.”

The signing makes Maybank a member of one of the best NCAA Division 1 programs in the entire country.

