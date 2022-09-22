Maybank earns first, Cheboygan golf second at Charlevoix Invitational

CHARLEVOIX – It’s something she’s been aiming to do for a while now.

And now she’s done it.

For the first time in her high school golf career, Cheboygan junior golfer Katie Maybank won a tournament title by earning medalist honors at Wednesday’s Charlevoix Invitational.

“It feels good,” said Maybank, whose 82 won the event by seven shots. “Everything felt like it finally came together with my putting and irons, it all finally came together. I’ve been struggling with those a little bit. There was a lot of water on the course and it was pretty tight so I couldn’t hit the driver a lot, so there were a lot of tighter shots that you had to work with.

“It’s awesome because I’ve been so close for so long. Just to finally get it, it feels really good.”

