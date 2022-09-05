Mayakoba offers incredible views, great golf

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is one of the most desirable tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule. From the breathtaking views, Beachfront holes, Caves and vibrant fairways, even the professionals have something to brag about when they come.

The tournament is held at El Camaleón. The Greg Norman-designed course is a 7,024-yard, par-72 track located in Riviera Maya, just shy of 30 miles from Cancún International Airport in the Mayakoba resort property.

This course includes many features and facilities including one of the eight Jim McLean golf schools. Visitors can practice on the range, work on their short game or take advantage of TrackMan technology with the help of a certified instructor.

The course is an overwhelming beauty amidst the Mayan Tropical jungle, and the Flora and fauna are something to appreciate. The mangroves and canals are eye-catching and your eye might even stumble upon some live monkeys and iguanas throughout your round.

After your round, the cart barn has fresh fruit popsicles waiting for you and you can grab a bite to eat at the Koba restaurant, located within the club.

There are four award-winning resorts located on the property of Mayakoba that all offer a unique feel based on your tastes and preferences.

Fairmont is more of a family-friendly stay with a variety of water activities, a Discovery club and an Adventure camp for kids. There is also an adult-only pool, Willow Stream Spa and eco-boat tour for the more mature guests.

Rosewood is an upscale resort with trendy cocktail bars and a sophisticated atmosphere. The 129 private suites feature private plunge pools and terraces.

Banyan Tree gives off a more romantic and intimate feel. With stunning restaurants on the water and candlelit pathways, you and your loved one will feel the spark ignited.

Andaz features modern artwork and intertwines Mayan culture from the rooms to the restaurants. Immerse yourself in Mayan culture with tastings, classes and unique cultural experiences.

The fine dining offerings at each resort are a melting pot of different flavors and cultures. The beach clubs are a great way to relax or enjoy some drinks and bites.

There is plenty to do at Mayakoba whether you are a golf fanatic or want to bring the whole family.

Visit Mayakoba.com for more information on golf and the different hotels.

Here’s a look at the property and some highlights from recent tournaments.