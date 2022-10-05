Maya Etienne protects the net from goals and cyber attacks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Maya Etienne is no stranger to being the last line of defense.

Her entire soccer career has practically been spent in goal. She’s earned plenty of praise for her skills, from earning All-America honors as a high school senior to being dubbed the “best keeper to wear a University of Southern Indiana jersey” by Coach Eric Schoenstein.

While she enjoys blocking shots and diving for saves, she hopes to protect much more than just a net after graduation.

Well, unless that “net” involves potential cyber attacks on the internet.

USI Women’s soccer:Hiccups and optimism for the first game as a Division I NCAA school

“The end goal for me would be working for the FBI, NSA (National Security Agency) or something along those lines,” said Etienne. “I like to learn about technology and all the different applications out there.”

