Maya Etienne protects the net from goals and cyber attacks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Maya Etienne is no stranger to being the last line of defense.

Her entire soccer career has practically been spent in goal. She’s earned plenty of praise for her skills, from earning All-America honors as a high school senior to being dubbed the “best keeper to wear a University of Southern Indiana jersey” by Coach Eric Schoenstein.

While she enjoys blocking shots and diving for saves, she hopes to protect much more than just a net after graduation.

Well, unless that “net” involves potential cyber attacks on the internet.

“The end goal for me would be working for the FBI, NSA (National Security Agency) or something along those lines,” said Etienne. “I like to learn about technology and all the different applications out there.”

USI’s senior computer information systems major has lofty aspirations for a career in data engineering. Whether it be on the field or in the lab, she always sets the bar high for herself. That’s just how she operates.

Family, television shows helped pave the way

Most kids’ first experience with computers involves gaming or browsing the internet. But Etienne wasn’t interested in what appeared on the monitor. She wanted to find out what made everything click.

She recalls the first time looking at the motherboard of her family’s computer. It opened her eyes to a whole new world she couldn’t wait to explore.

“I always remember that it looked like a little village to me,” Etienne said. “I wanted to know how it worked. What does each component do? Ever since then, I’ve just always been interested in it.”

As she got older, she started taking programming classes. But she also learned plenty right at home. Her father, Julian, is an information technology security consultant. He’s handled computer security for major companies such as Dow Chemical and Ascension Healthcare.

She credits him as her first influence for wanting to work in the data security field. But she admits that watching certain television shows and movies sparked her interest even more. Especially “Criminal Minds,” a TV crime drama that focuses on a Squad of FBI profilers who help solve crimes and discover motives for serial killers.

It didn’t take long for her to connect with the character Penelope Garcia, a technical analyst who hacks into servers and websites to help catch criminals.

“Oh yeah, I’d love to be her,” Etienne said with a laugh. “Growing up I loved those types of characters. They’d be able to break into the network. I was like, ‘I totally want to do that.’

Summer internship solidified her career path

Schoenstein looks forward to this meeting every week. For about an hour, the USI Women’s soccer Coach sits down with Etinne to discuss whatever’s on her mind. It could be about the Screaming Eagles’ next opponent or simply the latest show they’ve been streaming.

When she told him she was planning on pursuing a career field with either the CIA, FBI or NSA, he wasn’t one bit surprised. They had seen how much effort she put into her work on the pitch. Why would it be any different for her career?

“I remember telling her, ‘I guess I gotta stay on your good side,'” Schoenstein said with a laugh. “She’s very motivated, she’s very intelligent. She’s just the type of student-athlete you know will be successful after they graduate in whatever they do.”

One of the other topics of their weekly discussions was Etienne’s summer internship. It marked her first time truly working in the field. She spent four months as a cybersecurity intern for Keller Schroeder, an information technology consulting firm in Evansville. She learned from data scientists and engineers while growing her expertise in the field.

“It was a great experience. I got to do a lot of projects and hands-on work with them,” Etienne said. “I did a lot of data analyst work and helped build pipelines for the company’s data and how to format it. They were great people to work with.”

Leadership on the field translates to work life

There’s no question Etienne is one of the Screaming Eagles’ leaders. She’s allowed multiple goals in just one game this season and has forced five shutouts, raising her career total to 34, the most in program history.

But her statistics don’t tell the full story. It’s how she motivates those around her. As a senior captain, she’s counted on to always be there to help if someone needs it.

“She’s kind of just like the team mom,” Schoenstein said. “She’s caring, she’s a player you can go to if you’re struggling with something. She’s just always there to have your back. Just a really good soul.”

Etienne realized during her internship just how much playing soccer could translate to the data field. Even as an intern, she was responsible for working with clients and leading others.

Her experience on the pitch made her feel more confident in her abilities.

“It’s been extremely helpful,” Etienne said. “Communication is big in the IT field. I’m not afraid to communicate with others if I have an issue or something doesn’t make sense.”

When her playing career at USI comes to an end, her name will be forever etched within the record books as she’s remembered as the school’s first Division I goalkeeper.

But her leadership is what Schoenstein hopes will always be recognized.

“There’s just no one better than her athletically, academically and leadership-wise,” Schoenstein said. “When you lose a kid like that, you don’t replace them.”

